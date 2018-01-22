Crowds surround Afrika in north after Afrin report (updated)

January 22nd, 2018 Cyprus, featured 11 comments

Crowds protested in front of under-fire Afrika newspaper on Monday after the daily likened Turkey’s Afrin operation in Syria to Ankara’s occupation of the north.

Holding Turkish and ‘TRNC’ flags, demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and against the editor of the newspaper Sener Levent.

Some in the crowd threw stones at the building, breaking windows and tried to break in, forcing those inside to barricade themselves in. The police at the scene were struggling to contain the protestors. Riot police were on their way.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci turned up at the demonstration, but was reportedly booed away by the crowd.

Students were also making their way to the protest after finishing their exams, it was reported.

Tensions have been running high in the north after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for “my brothers in north Cyprus to give the necessary response” to Afrika newspaper.

While almost all political parties in the north have expressed some level of support for Turkey’s incursion into Afrin in northern Syria, a member of the Republican Turkish Party, Dogus Derya said “those sustained in power with blood won’t be able to bring about peace.”

The Union of Cyprus Journalists condemned the attacks against Afrika, which it said, are shameful and an “insult to freedom of the press, freedom of expression and every concept of democracy”.

It added that it would report this to the European and International Federations of Journalists.

  • Jacques

    Today’s events clearly illustrate how Northern Cyprus is under the Turkish occupation. Yesterday, Erdogan gave a speech in Turkey after Afrika`s headline on Saturday 21/01/2018. He exactly ordered his supporters in the occupied part to make all these horrific events. And today they did. Later on, these barbaric people invaded the fake parliament in TRNC and attacked Dogus Derya who devoted her life to the peace process in Cyprus.

    • HighTide

      We are dealing with a tiny minority of thugs who have no support by the general public. Such hooligans exist everywhere, not least in Greece. The TRNC parliament is very real.

      • Jacques

        These people have huge support from Turkish people all around the world, and the crowd who gathered together in front of Afrika is the clear example. The TRNC parliament might be real to you, but not for the Republic of Cyprus, United Nations and the European Union.

        • HighTide

          You must be dreaming. Turkish people ‘all over the world’ are not involved here, not a bit. The so called “settler’s party” of the TRNC achieved two seats out of fifty, during the recent elections. That should tell you something about its importance, or rather the lack of it.
          Whether the “ROC” accepts the TRNC parliament is of no consequence, it gets elected by Turkish Cypriot voters to run their own state. UN and EU are not involved here.

      • almostbroke

        The ELAM of the North ? One thing for sure the Kurds of Nt Syria will never see their 30 klm of territory back again !

        • HighTide

          Turning a mouse into an elephant is a preferred way of the South when dealing with TRNC matters.

      • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

        Funded, subsidised and protected by Erdogan. He who pays the piper and all that…

  • John Henry

    Dissent by citizens, specifically journalists, of their own nations policies happens in every country in the world. In the democratic nations the response to dissent is normally denial or the modern declaration that what’s been written is “fake” news. However I don’t ever recall a “mob” showing up throwing stones at the New York Times, the Dailymail or the Telegraph nor here at the ROC’s rags either for that matter.

    • HighTide

      To compare ‘Afrika’ with the New York Times and the Telegraph is a bit of a joke. It’s a communist newspaper that was closed down a couple of times. It’s only direction is to provoke. Having said that, physically attacking free speech is always wrong.

  • costas

    the Turkey are pure barbarians. No need to trade with thieves and killers.

    • HighTide

      Nobody here is trading with you.

