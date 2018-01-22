Crowds surround Afrika in north after Afrin report (updated)

Crowds protested in front of under-fire Afrika newspaper on Monday after the daily likened Turkey’s Afrin operation in Syria to Ankara’s occupation of the north.

Holding Turkish and ‘TRNC’ flags, demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and against the editor of the newspaper Sener Levent.

Some in the crowd threw stones at the building, breaking windows and tried to break in, forcing those inside to barricade themselves in. The police at the scene were struggling to contain the protestors. Riot police were on their way.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci turned up at the demonstration, but was reportedly booed away by the crowd.

Students were also making their way to the protest after finishing their exams, it was reported.

Tensions have been running high in the north after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for “my brothers in north Cyprus to give the necessary response” to Afrika newspaper.

While almost all political parties in the north have expressed some level of support for Turkey’s incursion into Afrin in northern Syria, a member of the Republican Turkish Party, Dogus Derya said “those sustained in power with blood won’t be able to bring about peace.”

The Union of Cyprus Journalists condemned the attacks against Afrika, which it said, are shameful and an “insult to freedom of the press, freedom of expression and every concept of democracy”.

It added that it would report this to the European and International Federations of Journalists.