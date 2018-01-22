Destruction work to start on Berengaria military estate

Today is a new day for Polemidia as we are removing a cancer, mayor of the Limassol suburb Nicos Anastasiou told the Cyprus News Agency on Monday as work is set to start on the destruction of and removal of asbestos from the former British military housing estate of Berengaria.

Getting rid of the danger from the asbestos, present in the building, to the community has been a long term demand of the municipality, where residents have reportedly seen an increased number of cancers.

Berengaria passed into the hands of the Republic in 2011. A contract for its destruction was signed on November 3, 2017.

Welcoming the start of works, the mayor said measures had been taken to ensure the contract for the destruction included safety measures were taken before and during the work to protect local residents.

Already meetings have been held with residents who have expressed concerns about the project, which is due to be completed within 52 weeks.

Anastasiou said he was happy to see the work start because “finally a cancer that has for years annoyed residents in the surrounding area will be removed”.

He added that the municipality’s main aim was the quality of life for residents and stressed that “from today a new dawn will break for us and the foundation is laid for the correct use of the site.”

The largest part of the area will be given to Tepak for the creation of student halls among other facilities, while part of it is planned to be turned into an urban park with footpaths, cycle lanes that will provide a green space running to the sea.

Bought by the British ministry of defence in the 1950s, the Berengaria estate was kept for military use as a retained site under the Treaty of Establishment when the Republic was formed in 1960.

It included 200 houses, a school, a community centre, a medical centre, a YMCA, library, messes, shops and three churches, built between April 1955 and September 1957.

Military personnel and their families moved from Berengaria in 2000 to a new housing estate further west within the larger Episkopi Sovereign Base Area.