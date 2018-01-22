Dust levels high throughout the island

January 22nd, 2018

All areas of the island had high levels of atmospheric dust on Monday morning, prompting the labour inspection department to issue a health warning.

According to met officer Matheos Papadakis the dust should recede by midnight.

The average hourly concentrations of particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10) in the atmosphere reached levels between 53 μg/m³ and 428 μg/m³ (micrograms per cubic meter).

In Nicosia the level was 262.8 μg/m³, in Limassol 316.3 μg/m³, and in Paphos 255.2. Levels in Paphos and Paralimni remain dangerously high. The safe limit is 50 μg/m³.

The labour inspection department warned the public and especially people who are more prone, such as patients and older people and those with breathing difficulties, to stay indoors as much as possible.

  • Martin Standage

    Another symptom of global climate change?This phenomenon has become much more frequent here in recent years than ever before and now happens almost throughout the year, while previously it was confined to a few days in spring and autumn.Apparently a number of researchers have confirmed it?

