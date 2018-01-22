A groovy kind of tribute act

It is fair to say that we all enjoy a live performance and although we manage to get some big names over to the island, for the best part of the year we are given the choice of enjoying our favourite entertainers as interpreted by someone else.

The people behind these tribute acts of international stature are Kendall & Morrelli, who are determined to take on 2018 with as much dedication and good vibes as they have previous years. Kicking off another year in paradise for us will be Phil Collins tribute act Andrew James.

James, who will perform three concerts from January 26 to 30 in Paphos and Limassol, is a renowned singer and performer with over 20 years of experience. He has perfected his easy lover act by taking to the mic at small venues, on cruise ships and at theatres. No matter the size of the audience or the size of the venue, James always manages to bring a wealth of talent and a new kind of experience to his performances.

But don’t take our word on it, a 2016 review from The Stage newspaper said “Complete with hairline, an exact vocal match and a great impersonation of mannerisms, this remarkable tribute artist gave us a segued set which was straight out of the tribute top drawer.”

The show comprises some of Collins’ most popular songs from his solo career right through the 80s and early 90s, and also features some of his massive hits with Genesis. As the decades of songs change, so does the wardrobe, and as James gets more and more into the part, he may also adopt some of the Phil Collins humour.

Phil Collins Tribute Act

Live performance by Andrew James. January 26. Platea Taverna, Pissouri Square, Limassol. Doors open at 6.30pm, show starts at 8pm. €15. Tel: 99-604823 January 27. King Soloman Coral Bay, Paphos. Doors open at 6.30pm, show starts at 8pm. €15/26.50 with buffet. Tel: 96-586891 January 30. Acropolis Tavern Tremithousa, Paphos. Doors open at 6.30pm, show starts at 8pm. €15/26 with buffet. Tel: 99-604823