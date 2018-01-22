Major threats to business remain timeless

They say the more things change the more they stay the same. This can certainly be said for the world of commerce, where many of the threats facing modern merchants and their financial backers are the very same as those faced by the merchants and financiers of the ancient world:

Financial Risk

The risks and rewards associated with lending money or investing in ventures feel like a relatively modern phenomenon, but they’re not. People have been using loan processing services from companies like Del Toro probate loan servicing since the times of Ancient Rome. While they may not have had credit scores back then, the estimation of risk versus reward proved crucial to the decision to sponsor a cargo ship carrying grain across the Mediterranean, or buying and selling property in lands far away.

Damage

Product transport by truck, railroad, ship, or plane has been common for a long period of time. Most products arrive safely at their intended destinations. However, a certain percentage may be damaged due to poor packing or loading practices, accidents or collisions, and extreme heat or cold in certain cases. Freight shipping experts like those at AuptiX, make it their priority to help reduce the rate of damage when transporting each item, making it easier for businesses to transport items without them getting damaged.

Theft

Product theft remains problematic for some companies today. Products are sometimes stolen from the manufacturing plant, the storage facility, or the transportation used to move products to retail establishments or deliver them to individual buyers. Theft of company goods can rack up considerable loss, as well as earn the displeasure of customers, possibly causing them to shop elsewhere and spread the bad news to keep prospective new customers away.

Total Loss or Destruction

During the transport process, it is not unusual for products to be damaged or completely destroyed. If the goods are not packaged correctly, packages can tumble off shelves or fall apart. Road accidents or even climate conditions may sometimes cause merchandise to be crumpled, bruised, stained, or torn, depending on what the products are. A collision or accident by the mode of transportation may send countless products into the road or down to the bottom of the sea floor. If goods are recovered but damaged, they not be worth the cost of repair, and instead may need to be replaced.

Throughout the history of modern commerce, company insurance has been the main way of compensating losses like those described above. If a company’s products become lost, damaged, or stolen, the company can file an insurance claim to replace the cost of the lost products. Companies at high risk of product damage or loss might pay higher premiums than those that are associated with less risk. Either way, the company owner can rest assured that losses will be reimbursed by insurance. The goal is to minimize losses leading to insurance claims to keep replacement costs low.

The other means of addressing lost or damaged products is through a business loan, often made by investors. The practice of lending money within a business industry is longstanding and generally effective. That money might be arranged as a small personal business loan, or it could be invested in the stock market as a means of earning financial gain to cover product losses. To date, insurance and investments are the two principal ways of protecting a company against serious financial loss in the event of widespread or costly product damage, destruction, or loss.

Companies that maintain adequate insurance coverage or that invest in the business to protect their inventory tend to become successful and stay that way despite occasional losses. Without some sort of product protection in place, the threat of significant losses remains a dangerous risk that could eventually put the company out of business.