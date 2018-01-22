Man arrested for a string of offences

Paphos police arrested a 35-year-old man on Sunday in connection with a string of offences.

Evidence against him was received from witnesses for offences including car arson, car theft, attempted theft from a safe, and causing damage in crimes committed during October and November last year.

According to police between October 29 and 30 the office of a company in an area of Paphos was broken into and the keys to a car parked outside were stolen, followed by the car itself.

At 4pm on October 30, someone took the car to a nearby petrol station and attacked the cash machine for self service, causing damage to it. He then left the scene in the stolen car.

On November 15 at around 5.50am it was realised that overnight attempts to steal from the same cash machine had been made. Two people had visited the petrol station in the same car.

Later, at around 7am the same car was seen in flames in an area of Paphos.

Police collected evidence from the office, the petrol station and the scene of the arson, which pointed towards the same man.