Pensioner in intensive care after being beaten by son

A case of attempted murder is being investigated against a 42-year-old man from Ypsonas who is suspected of beating up his 73-year-old mother who has been declared clinically dead.

According to police, the pensioner was examined by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou at Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit, where she is being treated although she is clinically dead. She was initially taken to Limassol hospital at some point on Sunday.

The elderly woman suffered serious injuries from the beating her son is suspected of giving her including a brain bleed. The two are believed to have argued over money.

The 42-year-old is expected to be taken to Limassol District Court later on Monday while state pathologist Sofocles Sofocleous is examining the scene.