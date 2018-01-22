Presidential candidates cross swords in TV debate (Update 2)

Presidential candidates at the start of the debate

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that no chance had been lost during reunification talks in Switzerland last summer to solve the Cyprus problem, arguing that the Greek Cypriot side wanted a truly independent state.

The president was responding to criticism from Akel-backed candidate Stavros Malas during an evening TV debate between the five main contenders for the presidency ahead of Sunday’s elections.

Malas appeared to gain the upper hand in the first part of the televised debate, which dealt with the Cyprus problem.

“Let us not cultivate a climate that we lost a chance, we haven’t lost any chance,” Anastasiades said of the talks in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana last July.

Anastasiades reiterated that it was Turkish intransigence that caused the collapse of the talks, citing statements from Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias.

The Greek Cypriot side wanted a truly independent state without guarantors, the president said.

But Malas cited the UN secretary-general’s statement that a “historic chance has been lost at Crans-Montana” and said it was a position shared by many Greek Cypriots who blame Anastasiades for causing the collapse.

Malas also attacked Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos who gave a vague overview of what he planned to do if elected.

Papadopoulos said he would first visit the Greek prime minister and then the UNSG to explain positions, in line with the mandate handed to him by the people, to withdraw existing proposals made by Anastasiades.

“I honestly believe we can convince people abroad,” he said, accusing Anastasiades of making too many concessions.

However, Malas wondered what Papadopoulos would tell the Greek premier when Alexis Tsipras himself believes that the problem must be resolved soon to avoid worse developments.

“Tell him what? Mr Tsipras said a bizonal, bicommunal federation is the basis of the talks and we need to continue immediately based on this,” Malas said.

Giorgos Lillikas said convergences struck between Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Demetris Christofias and Mehmet Ali Talat previously served to form a bizonal bicommunal federation that legalised partition instead of overturning it.

He said that form of solution was a catastrophe and a referendum should be held for the people to decide if that was the way forward.

Far right Elam leader Christos Christou said the solution favoured by his party was that of a unitary state.

He said the Cyprus problem had to be repositioned as a problem of invasion and occupation and not a bicommunal issue.

Anastasiades had to defend his government’s achievements in the second part of the debate, which delved into domestic affairs and the economy.

He was asked what new product his administration had created, with the journalist suggesting the so-called “success story” was mainly based on selling passports to make a quick buck and risking creating another property bubble in the process.

“You can’t even register halloumi,” Giorgos Kaskanis told the president.

The president argued that other expediencies were to blame for the delay in registering halloumi, and that the progress achieved following the 2013 collapse was owed to the right incentives provided by the government, which attracted €7bn in investment, including the creation of a casino resort and marinas.

Some 7 per cent of GDP came from the education sector, he said.

He said recovery of the construction industry was not just owed to the sale of passports. “There’s wider activity.”

Papadopoulos found himself in a bit of a pickle when it was noted that he had been criticised for making promises on the economy that were near impossible to fulfill.

The reporter then said that according to his capital statement, he owed immovable property worth €2m, a gift from his parents, and since 2007 he had an income of €12,000 with just around €25,000 in the bank.

“Is this a standard the people can look up to and trust you with the management of the country’s economy?”

Papadopoulos sought to tiptoe around the question, saying that the elections were about proposals and his would put Cyprus on the right track.

He said the island could become a hub for startups, adding that it spent the least in the sector in the EU.

Papadopoulos said his proposals would improve quality of life, restore the middle class and reimburse those who lost money during the crisis.

He insisted that his proposals were costed and that he would use the primary surplus and EU programmes to give back to those who lost money in banking crisis.

As expected, Malas was the recipient of a large amount of flak in this area because of his participation in the Christofias administration, which is widely blamed for the economic collapse. Papadopoulos suggested that if elected, he would implement the same policies that led Cyprus to bankruptcy in 2013.

Malas sought to distance himself, arguing that he had been health minister for 14 months while Diko, Papadopoulos’ party, had been a coalition partner for three years.

“Let me be judged for my work as the health minister. The previous government was judged, it’s over,” he said.

He accused Anastasiades of not giving any extra cash for research and development and used a tweet the president sent about the casino being a decades-old vision against him.

“A casino is not a vision.”

 

  • costas

    TheTC are the worlds biggest outsiders. They may live on this earth though no one recognises them. Taken them this long to learn anything

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    A group of five journalist upstarts having a skirmish with five ‘politicians’ who like the sound of their own voice.

  • rich

    “Presidential candidates cross swords in TV debate” – would that be pork swords? :0

  • rich

    Politics = waste of time. Its 2 sides of the same coin. What would be really interesting is finding out who these so called presidents (in reality administrators) report to…and why they always enact the same policies, no matter who you vote for?

  • No_Name12

    Boring debate, a lot of rhetoric, argumentative techniques of the lowset level, no strong arguments, just words with no content: “good solution”, “all human rights”, “correct content”, “force Turkey to do X”, “ask Akinchi to do B”, bla bla bla. No arguments, no detailed strategy, etc etc. Boring debate, no one misses anything for not watching.

    • Neroli

      And they’re all lies anyway

      • No_Name12

        Malas is kind of clear on the Cyprus issue and his approach but the materialization depends on the beginning of negotiations so its all hypothetical, Lilikas, Papadopoulos and Christou I would say yes, they are just spitting nonsensical, senseational statements for their supporters and for potential support and Anastasiadis is actually defending his decisions and positions with information, but that was about it. There is no debate, it is just a question-answer panel. I doubt this ‘debate’ will change the voters’ views. Well who cares anyways, we’ll see the results in Sunday.

  • cyprus observer

    I wonder just what is meant by “high level”?

    • Neroli

      I see they’ve changed the title of the article!

  • John Henry

    a mass of guys debating; let the mass-debating begin!

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Excellent!

  • SuzieQ

    It’s a pity I can’t receive Cypriot tv at the moment 😉 😉

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Naughty! Naughty! Reverend Eye is ready to hear your confession.

      • SuzieQ

        Because I’m in the States!

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Look at the back of a $1 bill. On the left, you will see a pyramid. At the peak of the pyramid you will see that someone (?) has been immortalized on the reverse of the Great Seal of the United States: “a new order of the ages”.

          As to your whereabouts. Location is immaterial. Listen to my theme song: “Eye in the Sky” by the Alan Parsons Project.
          I am the eye in the sky, looking at you
          I can read your mind
          I am the maker of rules,
          Dealing with fools

          . . . but not everyone is a fool.

          • SuzieQ

            The Eye of Providence….

    • Eye on Cyprus

      I owe you an apology. I had assumed that you were one of the naughty users of illegal android boxes which have recently been shut down. Note to self: Don’t assume that SQ would EVER act in a shady manner.

      • SuzieQ

        I have yet to find a tv station here which streams Cypriot channels—the US needs to get its act together!

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Are you telling me that: NBC is not National Bµ!!$#i₸ from Cyprus; ABC is not the Absolute Bµ!!$#i₸ from Cyprus and CBS is not the Cyprus Bµ!!$#i₸ Service?

        • Barry White

          The Clinton News Network prides itself in its coverage of global significant events. There must be extensive coverage from the Hub there.

        • oratis

          go to google wwwitv there you should get a list of all countries including Cyprus and France, I’ve often used that website when I’m abroad.
          let me know how you get on.

    • No_Name12

      Search for RIK Sat Live. First result in my google.

  • Philippos

    This must rank as the most boring Presidential Campaign that i can remember. I am not sure whether it is because the candidates are boring or the electorate are bored, either way it is not healthy for democracy, nor political engagement. I guess so many of us are so disillusioned with the shenanigans of our politicians that we have just given up on elections having any relevance to our lives at all. Of course, one day we shall wake up to a very unpleasant shock.

    • almostbroke

      They politicians are mostly drawn from the same gene pool from the upper echolons of Cypriot society after a while it become incestuous !

    • rich

      People know its just another racket. It doesn’t really matter who you vote for… you still get the government!

  • European Citizen

    “The other four presidential hopefuls are independent candidates Andreas Efstratiou, Haris Aristidou, Christakis Kapiliotis and Michalis Mina.” – are these candidates not allowed to debate their views? It seems that only candidates backed by political parties will be participating in the debates?

    • No_Name12

      It’s like this in every debate. Last time they did have one whole session with only the small candidates. of course this does not work on any proper principle. Under this principle, for example, Lilikas and Christou shouldnt be there tonight, with such small numbers, but they are. There is no actual decision on who is called to enter the debate and who is excluded.

  • almostbroke

    That should be riveting stuff amongst the ‘flimflam artists ‘ ‘three card trick merchants ‘ ‘rabbits from the hat ‘ fly by nights ‘ ‘smoke and mirror artists who populate the Presidential race , it will be interesting as to who has the greatest capacity to ‘pull the wool over the eyes ‘ of the electorate , not that it requires much ‘pulling ‘ !!!!!

