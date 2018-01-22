Scene is set for a jazzy mood

Just the sound of the word jazz takes us back to the 1920s. Throw in an establishment that is all about jazz, an atmosphere that is like no other in Nicosia, and talented jazz musicians that look the part, and you have yourself a time machine in the form of the door to Sarah’s Jazz club.

The date set to take us back to the swinging 20s is Saturday at 9.30pm and the musicians whose performance will make you look for the record player, and whose attire will make you think you have to get back to the future are the members of the Mood Indigo band.

The band, that plays jazz songs from the great American songbook, was created in 2013 by Canadian-Cypriot singer Irene Day and the Armenian-Cypriot bass player Greg Makamian. The two musicians, equally dedicated to this music, have performed at festivals and clubs around the world, including the famous Smalls Jazz club in New York. The band is completed by Charis Ioannou on the saxophone, Marios Toubas on the piano and Ioannis Vafeas on drums.

Mood Indigo

Live performance by the jazz band. January 27. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 95-147711