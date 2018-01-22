Women remanded after being found carrying cocaine

Two women aged 31 and 32 who were arrested at Larnaca airport on Saturday after being caught carrying a kilo of cocaine between them, were remanded on Monday for eight days.

The women, who are third-country nationals, arrived on the island from another European country late on Saturday and were initially denied entry at passport control. Following interrogation, they were to be sent back to their country of origin on the next available flight.

During the departure process and baggage check, however, a quantity of white powder, which turned out to be 500grammes of cocaine was found in one of the suitcases.

Drug-squad officers were then called in and arrested the women who were taken to Larnaca General Hospital for radiological testing.

During an internal search of the 31-year-old, two other packages were identified. After they were expelled, it was found that they contained a quantity of cocaine of a total weight of about 500g.