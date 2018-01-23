18 per cent of drivers already renewed road tax

Around 18 per cent of vehicle owners have renewed their road tax for 2018 within the first 14 days of the renewal period, it was announced on Tuesday.

Director of the Department of Road Transport Sotiris Kolettas said that since January 8, when the period of renewal began, until last Sunday, 116,000 people had paid a total of €13.2m.

Of the 116,000, Kolettas said, around 107,000 had been renewed online.

The tax is payable at any bank, citizens’ service centre, district post office, district office of the road transport department, or online at rtd.mcw.gov.cy. The latest date for renewal without paying a fine is Sunday, March 11.

Tax is payable for three, six, nine, or 12 months.

Those who pay after March 11 will be charged €10 plus 10 per cent of the amount due for the year. To pay, the vehicle owner must have a valid MOT certificate and car insurance.

Kolettas said that those who have not renewed the road tax of previous years, must either settle with the department or submit statements accompanied by supporting documents if they can prove the vehicle was actually immobilised, in which case their debt will be written off. Otherwise, he said, the owners of these vehicles will be forced to pay their debt.

From March 12 police will check and report drivers for whose cars the tax has not been paid.