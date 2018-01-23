Athens won’t extradite Turk soldiers, floats possible trial in Greece

January 23rd, 2018

File photo: The eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are escorted by police officers as they arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens

Greece will not extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled there after a failed 2016 coup attempt against President Tayyip Erodogan but an offer to try them in Athens is still open, the justice minister said on Tuesday.

Turkey says the soldiers are traitors and coup plotters and the issue has further strained relations between the two Nato allies who are at odds over issues ranging from jet flights over the Aegean Sea to ethnically split Cyprus.

Stavros Kontonis told reporters he had discussed the case of the eight soldiers with Turkish Deputy Justice Minister Bilal Uçar in Athens.

“Naturally, the case of the eight was discussed,” he said. Greece‘s top court has rejected Turkey’s request for the soldiers’ extradition and, therefore, they would not be sent back, he said.

“The legal framework was presented from our side and it was hopefully fully understood by the Turkish side,” Kontonis said.

“… The options are clearly stated in the Greek penal code, so therefore it is at Turkey’s discretion to take the appropriate legal steps,” he added, referring to the possibility of a trial taking place in Athens.

The eight men – three majors, three captains and two sergeant majors – flew to Greece by helicopter on July 16 in 2016, saying they feared for their lives. They requested asylum.

Turkey has accused Athens of harbouring coup conspirators. Greece denies this and says its justice system is independent of its politicians.

  • Geogrge

    more refugees incoming… What an idiotic behaviour of the commies occupying Greece.

  • Douglas

    Turkey has a long history of coup and feel confident not the last judging by Erdogan behaviour.

  • athessalonian

    Indeed, as advocated long ago, “ETJ” may be after all what is need here to resolve this impasse. It would alleviate Greece from an unsolicited diplomatic burden and it could possibly vindicate Turkey in the pursuit of those responsible for the ill-fated coup.

    • Evergreen

      Yes.

    • NuffSaid

      The coup was a fake what do you not get?

      • athessalonian

        Perhaps, since you have proof to substantiate this claim, you could explain it to me…

