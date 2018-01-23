Cobalt to launch flights to Heathrow

January 23rd, 2018

Cobalt Air on Tuesday announced a new daily service beginning March 27 linking London Heathrow directly with Larnaca, starting from less than €55 one-way.

Cobalt said it was now the only airline offering connections to Cyprus from London’s three main airports: Heathrow, Gatwick and London Stansted.

“I am delighted to add London Heathrow to our UK network which is a key market for Cyprus tourism and business. Cobalt has quickly become the preferred airline of the Cypriot people,” Cobalt Air CEO Andrew Madar said.

The Heathrow route will feature Cobalt’s new business class product with more leg room and 2×2 seating and the flight schedule is timed to appeal to both business and leisure passengers, the airline said.

Flights will depart Larnaca at lunchtime, 12.45 and arrive into Heathrow T3 at 15.45. On the way back, flights leave Heathrow T3 at 17.20 and arrive in Larnaca at 23.50.

All timings are local.

Cobalt will use an Airbus A320 aircraft with 12 seats in business class and 144 seats in economy class.

 

See www.Cobalt.Aero for more details

  • Kyrenia

    I think you gonna need a bigger plane! It’s time they brought back the jumbos for this route, at least the Airbus 330. Otherwise flying really sucks these days. Maybe I can forgo the meal and drinks, sadly.

    • ZZ

      They’re planning them big planes for the China route :p
      Actually I’m happy Cobalt is doing well, I’ve flown with them a couple of times and I really don’t have any complaints about them…I just hope they don’t over extend themselves by adding Heathrow.

      • Kyrenia

        I found them better than Ryanair on the flight from Athens to Paphos. I just long for the comparative luxury of the now defunct Cyprus airways. We have gone backwards in that respect.

        • ZZ

          I think that competitive luxury we used to enjoy is long gone with a lot of airlines these days. It’s now a race of who you can fly with that’s the cheapest and at the same time doesn’t treat you like cattle that’s shoved at the back of a truck.

