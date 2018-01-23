Cobalt to launch flights to Heathrow

Cobalt Air on Tuesday announced a new daily service beginning March 27 linking London Heathrow directly with Larnaca, starting from less than €55 one-way.

Cobalt said it was now the only airline offering connections to Cyprus from London’s three main airports: Heathrow, Gatwick and London Stansted.

“I am delighted to add London Heathrow to our UK network which is a key market for Cyprus tourism and business. Cobalt has quickly become the preferred airline of the Cypriot people,” Cobalt Air CEO Andrew Madar said.

The Heathrow route will feature Cobalt’s new business class product with more leg room and 2×2 seating and the flight schedule is timed to appeal to both business and leisure passengers, the airline said.

Flights will depart Larnaca at lunchtime, 12.45 and arrive into Heathrow T3 at 15.45. On the way back, flights leave Heathrow T3 at 17.20 and arrive in Larnaca at 23.50.

All timings are local.

Cobalt will use an Airbus A320 aircraft with 12 seats in business class and 144 seats in economy class.

See www.Cobalt.Aero for more details