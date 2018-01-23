Cultural events go around the world

This week, we’re going global, taking in a wild and wonderful mix of events from around the world. First up, we’re journeying to the mysterious Orient for a one-off medley of award-winning song and dance. Then it’s back to Europe for two evenings of musical storytelling from the Emerald Isle. And, finally, we’re heading to the birthplace of tango with a musical tribute to the composers of the Argentine…

Taking place on January 24 at the Rialto in Limassol, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China will celebrate Chinese New Year (which, in 2018 – the Year of the Dog – takes place on February 16) with the Song and Dance Theatre in Nanjing City group, which is set to present its unique, one-night only show packed with eastern colour, movement and sound.

An ensemble which comprises more than 100 members in total (we’re pretty sure not all of them will be here, though organisers have promised that 40 performers at the very least will be appearing on stage!) the Song and Dance Theatre is a multi-award winning, global collective.

Having presented such elegantly-titled works as Jasmine and Fragrant Plum and Jumping Fish; Spring Breeze Is Here Again; and Charm of Nanjing everywhere from Switzerland to Sweden, Hong Kong to Kazakhstan, and Morocco to Malta, the group is well-versed in international performance. But there’s a special connection with Cyprus that sets this event apart… Nanjing, it transpires, is actually twinned with Limassol municipality! Meaning that this unique amalgam of dance, music, poetry and song is not just a breath of fresh air from the wondrous Orient but also a boost to the island’s international relations!

The week’s second event comes courtesy of a cooperation between the Cultural Services of the education ministry and the Embassy of Ireland. Taking place on January 25 and January 27 at the Kastelliotissa Hall in Nicosia, Tales and Sounds from Ireland is, according to organsiers, a compendium of “Celtic stories of magic with traditional Irish musical accompaniment.”

Presented by a multinational crew of talented artists with a passion for folk traditions, the group comprises storyteller Marina Katsari (known in Cyprus for her commitment to the art of storytelling and her particular synergies with musicians from various music fields); multi-instrumentalist David Faure Brac (who, despite hailing from France, confesses to a real passion for Irish music); Franco-Danish singer Christine Giraud; and Greek musician Vaggelis Gettos – all of whom aim to “set up a dialogue between Celtic tales and traditional Irish tunes.” As with the Chinese performance, entrance to this “unique Irish musical storytelling experience” is free of charge, and subtitles in English will ensure everyone gets the chance to appreciate the enchanting tales of the Emerald Isle.

Lastly, residents of Paphos will be whisked away to the bustling cities of South America at the end of the week, with a performance from the Claritar Duo on Sunday, January 28. Entitled Argentinean Tribute, this event sees the first in a series from George Georgiou & Friends – a group who will be providing “high level concerts as well as specific masterclasses in the featured instruments from January until May 2018.” Working under the artistic direction of the titular musician, clarinettist George Georgiou, this first concert is a tribute to music from two well-known Argentinean composers: tango composer, bandoneon player and arranger Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla, whose use of elements from both jazz and classical music transformed the traditional tango; and classical guitarist and composer Máximo Diego Pujol, who revolutionised guitar music by incorporating the instrument and its particular musical vocabulary in their own works.

Histoire du Tango, Tango Etude Nr. 3, Preludio Triston, and Suite Buenos Aires will be the programme for the evening, performed by local musical talents George Georgiou on the clarinet and Socrates Leptos on the guitar. A fittingly cosmopolitan end to a week of global entertainment!

Song and Dance Theater in Nanjing City

Rialto, Limassol, at 7.30pm on January 24. Entrance is free. For more information and reservations visit http://rialto.interticket.com/ or call 77777745

Tales and Sounds from Ireland

Kastelliotissa Hall, Nicosia, at 8pm on January 25 and 27. Entrance is free. For more information call 97843347 or email [email protected]

The Claritar Duo’s Argentinian Tribute

Technopolis 20, Paphos, at 6pm on January 28. Entrance is €10. For more information and reservations, visit www.technopolis20.com or call 70002420