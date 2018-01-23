Dangerously defective food mixer on the market

A warning was issued on Tuesday for a defective food mixer that can electrocute users, according to health and safety authorities.

The Department of Electromechanical Services said that the mixer does not comply with health and safety standards and will be withdrawn from the market.

The brand name is MateStar and its model is the BC-500. It is made in China and imported by Romico J.T Traders Ltd. It carries the code 5290589093479.

People who already bought the mixer should stop using it for their own safety and contact the consumer protection service of the commerce ministry for any clarifications they may need.

Consumers are also advised to contact the service if they know any stores that continue to sell the faulty mixer.

They can be contacted at 22800514 and 22800522, or email at [email protected].