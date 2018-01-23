From Russia with love

Leonid Nesterov has made a name for himself on the local music scene as a pianist with lots of pizzazz and as a vital part of the Leonid Nesterov Trio, and now he will introduce us to the sound and music of Nani Eva.

Nesterov will present the singer, composer and poet Eva on Saturday when she will perform in Cyprus for the first time. It is a rare thing to have a musician who does not fit into one genre or another, but here we really do have a diamond in the rough as Eva’s music is hard to contain within any boundaries that differentiate one kind of music from another.

Eva, who has been involved in projects like the reality television singing competition Voice Russia as a contestant, is distinguished by a refined style, improvisational freedom and beautiful timbre. Although her music does not fit nicely in a genre, her style can be said to take on characteristics of soul, jazz and lounge music.

After appearing in some of the best-known venues in Russia, Eva is now ready to take on the Pattihio Theatre in Limassol with her own compositions.

Eva will be joined by the Russian musicians Anton Zaletaev on saxophone, Alexander Kulkov on drums, Anton Gorbunov on bass and Leonid Nesterov on keyboards.

Nani Eva

Performance by the singer, composer and poet. January 27. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/15/25/35. Tel: 25-377277