Inter-party talks in north fail to reach agreement

The leaders of four parties in the north failed to clinch a deal on Tuesday but said they were still negotiating, even though they have not been asked to form a ‘government’.

They even urged the Turkish Cypriot leader to give the task of forming a government to UBP leader Huseyin Ozgurgun as it remained unclear they would reach agreement.

TDP leader Cemal Ozyigit said even though they were calling on Mustafa Akinci to give the task of forming the ‘government’ to Ozgurgun’s National Unity Party (UBP) to get the ball rolling they were working hard to try and reach an agreement. UBP won the most seats (21).

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the People’s Party (HP), the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) and the Democratic Party (DP) are holding talks on trying to form a ‘government’. In total they would have 26 seats out of 50, just enough to form a coalition.

Although admitting they still had a way to go, Ozyigit said “we are going to work without pause on trying to form a government… when we reach a result we will, openly, demand Ozgurgun to return the task of forming a government.”

“Will we reach a conclusion tomorrow, or the next day…? We believe the process [of forming a government] should begin,” Ozyigit added. The four leaders will meet again on Wednesday.

It is up to the Akinci to decide who he gives the job of forming a ‘government’ to. Traditionally this has been handed to the leader of the party that has won the most seats, but there is no requirement for him to do this.

CTP leader Erhurman said he didn’t feel it was wrong not to request from Akinci to give him the task in order to save time. CTP won 12 seats in the election coming second after UBP.

“From his announcements today, we can see Ozgurgun is willing to take up task,” Erhurman said, adding that if and when they manage to strike a deal, they would then request Ozgurgun to hand the task back to Akinci.

DP leader Serdar Denktas said “We have been meeting for four days now and it is evident there hasn’t been any problems so far. We are going to continue meeting.” While HP leader Ozersay said “We feel in the next few days we will reach some form of conclusion.”

Another possible coalition would be possible with UBP, DP and the new Rebirth Party which is mainly composed of Turkish settlers. This set up would also give the coalition 26 seats.

CTP and HP have ruled out forming a ‘government’ with Ozgurgun’s UBP, making Denktash’s DP the kingmakers. He has indicated he would be willing to talk to the UBP as well.

Akinci is expected to hand the task of forming a ‘government’ to Ozgurgun on Wednesday.