Inter-party talks in north fail to reach agreement

January 23rd, 2018 Cyprus, featured 4 comments

Inter-party talks in north fail to reach agreement

DP leader Serdar Denktash, TDP leader Cemal Ozyigit, CTP leader Tufan Erhurman and HP leader Kudret Ozersay prepare to speak to the press following their meeting

The leaders of four parties in the north failed to clinch a deal on Tuesday but said they were still negotiating, even though they have not been asked to form a ‘government’.

They even urged the Turkish Cypriot leader to give the task of forming a government to UBP leader Huseyin Ozgurgun as it remained unclear they would reach agreement.

TDP leader Cemal Ozyigit said even though they were calling on Mustafa Akinci to give the task of forming the ‘government’ to Ozgurgun’s National Unity Party (UBP) to get the ball rolling they were working hard to try and reach an agreement. UBP won the most seats (21).

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the People’s Party (HP), the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) and the Democratic Party (DP) are holding talks on trying to form a ‘government’. In total they would have 26 seats out of 50, just enough to form a coalition.

Although admitting they still had a way to go, Ozyigit said “we are going to work without pause on trying to form a government… when we reach a result we will, openly, demand Ozgurgun to return the task of forming a government.”

“Will we reach a conclusion tomorrow, or the next day…? We believe the process [of forming a government] should begin,” Ozyigit added. The four leaders will meet again on Wednesday.

It is up to the Akinci to decide who he gives the job of forming a ‘government’ to. Traditionally this has been handed to the leader of the party that has won the most seats, but there is no requirement for him to do this.

CTP leader Erhurman said he didn’t feel it was wrong not to request from Akinci to give him the task in order to save time. CTP won 12 seats in the election coming second after UBP.

“From his announcements today, we can see Ozgurgun is willing to take up task,” Erhurman said, adding that if and when they manage to strike a deal, they would then request Ozgurgun to hand the task back to Akinci.

DP leader Serdar Denktas said “We have been meeting for four days now and it is evident there hasn’t been any problems so far. We are going to continue meeting.” While HP leader Ozersay said “We feel in the next few days we will reach some form of conclusion.”

Another possible coalition would be possible with UBP, DP and the new Rebirth Party which is mainly composed of Turkish settlers. This set up would also give the coalition 26 seats.

CTP and HP have ruled out forming a ‘government’ with Ozgurgun’s UBP, making Denktash’s DP the kingmakers. He has indicated he would be willing to talk to the UBP as well.

Akinci is expected to hand the task of forming a ‘government’ to Ozgurgun on Wednesday.

Print Friendly
  • costas

    the caption of the picture ;the 4 unrecognised leaders

  • The Bowler

    Whatever we decide it will not include any Greek input.

    • Gold51

      You dont need Greek input.?
      Your not getting any.?
      Do you mean Cypriot input.
      Your not even getting none from them either.
      You guys are doing just fine digging an even bigger hole for yourselfs.
      Your getting all the input you need from your president Erdogan…lol.
      Fill more sorry for Indiginous TCs living a fake life in a fake illegal Turkish offshore regim.
      Yes trnc fully funded by warmongering despot Erdogan.

  • costas

    the TC made their choices and now they are divided, in limbo, oh being a TC reminiscent of the memories of the cigarette

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close