January 23rd, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Jailed Erotokritou to undergo surgery

Former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou who is serving a jail sentence for taking bribes and abuse of power, is to undergo surgery next week at a private hospital it was announced on Tuesday.

Erotokritou is scheduled to undergo surgery next Monday at a private Nicosia hospital, and is to return back to the central prisons two days later. While in hospital, he will be under guard.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Erotokritou was examined by the prison’s doctor who decided the former deputy AG had to undergo surgery. No further information was provided as to the nature of the surgery.

Erotokritou was sentenced last February to 3.5 years in jail for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

  • almostbroke

    Oh def the ‘heart ‘ I ts a wonder he waited this long to pull the old ‘tried and trusted ‘ medical treatment scam beloved of crooked politicians and their ilk !

