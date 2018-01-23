Rain and snow in the mountains, some road access limited to 4X4s

January 23rd, 2018

Rain and snow in the higher mountain regions are expected for Tuesday, the met office announced in the morning.

Due to snowfall the following roads are accessible for four-wheel drives and vehicles with snow chains only: Karvounas – Troodos, Platres – Troodos and Prodromos – Troodos.

Roads which are slippery due to rainfall are: Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedhoulas, Prodromos – Platres, Prodromos – Troodos, Pedhoulas – Kykkos – Millikouri, Kykkos – Stavros tis Psokas,  Kykkos – Kampos, Kampos – Orkondas, Orkondas – Kato Pyrgos, Gouri -Lazanias, Lazanias – Macheras and Macheras – Kionia.

From Monday to Tuesday the fire services responded to five incidents related to the weather conditions, one in Nicosia, three in Limassol and one in Paphos.

They concerned removing fallen trees, pumping water from a flooded road and a basement and repairing damages to electric cables.

