An unidentified man was found dead at a primary school in Kokkinotrimithia in the Nicosia district at around 7am on Tuesday.

Police were immediately notified and the scene was cordoned off. They ruled out foul play.

A state pathologist was also expected at the scene.

Parents were informed not to take their children to school which will remain closed for the day.

Teachers are at the premises along with representatives of the education ministry.