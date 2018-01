A cash machine at a petrol station worth €15,000 was stolen early on Tuesday at Arediou in the Nicosia district.

Police were informed by the operator of the station at 1.50am that a few minutes earlier persons whose faces were covered approached the machine in a car.

They then tied a rope around it, managed to dislodge it by pulling it with their vehicle and loaded it in the car.

Police found that the car used in the heist was stolen.