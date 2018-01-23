Timing of Trump peace plan ‘depends on Palestinians’

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a meeting at Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's residence in Jerusalem

US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the timing of a long-awaited US Middle East peace initiative depended on the return of Palestinians to negotiations.

President Donald Trump’s advisers have been working on the outlines of a plan for some time. But Palestinians ruled out Washington as a peace broker after the US president’s Dec 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“The White House has been working with our partners in the region to see if we can develop a framework for peace,” Pence told Reuters in an interview in Jerusalem on the last leg of a three-day Middle East trip. “It all just depends now on when the Palestinians are going to come back to the table.”

Trump’s Jerusalem move angered the Palestinians, sparked protests in the Middle East and raised concern among Western countries that it could further destabilize the region. Palestinians see East Jerusalem as capital of a future state.

A White House official told reporters he hoped the plan would be announced in 2018.

“It’ll come out both when it’s ready and when both sides are actually willing to engage on it,” said the White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official acknowledged that the United States and the Palestinian leadership had not had any direct diplomatic contact since Trump’s Jerusalem declaration.

Pence said in the interview that he and the president believed the decision, under which the United States also plans to move its embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, would improve peacemaking prospects.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior official at the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), said the Trump administration had dealt a death blow to any prospect for peace.

“The extremist positions of this US administration and the biblical messianic message of Pence not only disqualified the US as a peace broker but created conditions of volatility and instability in the region and beyond,” Ashrawi said in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Pence discussed the Jerusalem issue during talks with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday and Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday. He said the two leaders had agreed to convey to the Palestinians that the United States was eager to resume peace talks.

“We want them (the Palestinians) to know the door is open. We understand they’re unhappy with that decision but the president wanted me to convey our willingness and desire to be a part of the peace process going forward,” Pence said.

Asked if the Egyptians and Jordanians had agreed to pressure the Palestinians to return to talks, Pence said: “I wouldn’t characterize it as that.”

SUPPORTER OF NETANYAHU

The Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. It says the entire city is its eternal and indivisible capital.

Pence said the US State Department would spell out details in the coming weeks about a plan to move the US embassy to Jerusalem by the end of 2019.

Israeli media have speculated that a 2019 embassy move could help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu win reelection in a vote scheduled for November of that year.

Pence said he admired Netanyahu’s leadership and appreciated his friendship. Asked if he hoped for the prime minister’s reelection, Pence said: “I’m a strong supporter of Benjamin Netanyahu, but I don’t get a vote here.”

Pence toured Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial with Netanyahu on Tuesday before visiting the Western Wall, one of Judaism’s holiest sites. He stood solemnly with his hand on the wall and left a note, as people who pray there traditionally do.

The vice president also pressed European leaders to heed Trump’s call to forge a follow-up agreement to the Iran nuclear deal established under President Barack Obama’s administration.

“At the end of the day, this is going to be a moment where the European community has to decide whether they want to go forward with the United States or whether they want to stay in this deeply flawed deal with Iran,” he said.

Asked if he thought the United States would succeed in getting that kind of agreement with its European allies, Pence said: “We’ll see.”

Trump said earlier this month the United States would withdraw from the agreement unless its flaws were fixed.

  • Evergreen

    Palestine needs to be recognized as an independent country by UN and USA should step back in this case.

    • NadavKatz

      What you ask for is to recognize a none existing independent country as “an independent country”. Do you even notice the contradiction?

      • Evergreen

        Palestine needs a UN membership ,idiot.

        • NadavKatz

          The UN does not bestow statehood, I hope your realize, a very wise and smart person.

          • Plasma Dawn

            No, the UN does not bestow statehood but its members do by recognizing it. A state that isn’t recognized by anyone is not a state.

    • Lev

      In what borders?

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The Palestinians cannot return to negotiations that do not exist, nor can they & will they return to a charade without an honest broker. The US has torn off its own mask & confirmed to the Palestinians & the world what has been clear for decades: the US is firmly on Israel’s side.

    Neither the US nor Israel have anything new nor anything real to offer. The Palestinians are in desperate need of new leadership, new visions, new ideas & esp. a new strategy, the old leadership has failed them dismally.

    • Evergreen

      I have addressed this issue technically below.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Good for you, but I don’t see any techical address below.

        • Evergreen

          Yes I know you like talk, talk and just talk .

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            So where is your technical analysis? I am interested to see it, or did you just say that to get another comment in?

            • Evergreen

              Mine is not an ‘analysis’ as is it not needed. Its an opinion .

        • Sistine301

          It’s very interesting when people set themselves up to discredit themselves.

    • NadavKatz

      It is not the leaders who have been failures, it is the ideology of Palestinianism; the one the negates, categorically, the very existence of a Jewish people; this people continuous presence of this people in its homeland for the past 4,000 years and its strong affinity to it, and only it, and Zion/Jerusalem at its heart; and, the drive to “cleanse” the national home of the Jewish people of its Jews, through all means, violent preferred, and in stages if necessary. This can’t be a basis for any accommodation of peaceful coexistence between Arab and Jew, between the Muslim-Arab, local and regional alike, and the liberal-democratic and sovereign nation-state of the Jewish people, the State of Israel.

    • Wanderer

      “Palestinians” is essentially a made up “ethnicity” (they are really just Arabs), made up by the enemy of the Western civilization — communist USSR. Thank goodness the US finally has a proper pro-Western administration following a number of traitorous ones. Looks like this byproduct of pushing of communist agenda called “Palestine” will soon be deconstructed.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Definitely, your mumbo jumbo will surely solve that intractable problem as if by magic by simply proving that the Palestinians are a figment of some malevolent people’s imagination and they don’t really exist.

      • Sistine301

        Fair enough. Palestinians, as envisioned at the time of the carving up of Ottoman Empire territories into administrative districts (states), when that empire imploded, also encompassed Jews. (They were present in the Middle East since time immemorial, even in Saudi Arabia, but no one seems to care what happened to their lands, or to the fate of the once dominant Christians in the Middle East, nor their lands).
        The term Arab was exclusive to the Arabian peninsula before the Islamic conquests, if I’ve got this right).

  • Plasma Dawn

    Israel says the entire city of Jerusalem is its eternal and indivisible capital. “Eternal” cities, countries, and empires have come and gone throughout the millennia like April showers. The only eternal thing is death — which both Israel and the Palestinians deliberately chose over compromise. When land becomes more precious than blood, the sanctity of life loses its meaning and the land becomes one big graveyard. That is also when all those who sacrificed their lives in vain for a land they will never enjoy come to share that very same land in the elusive peace and equality they could never attain while they were alive.

    • NadavKatz

      Indeed, “eternal” empire have come and gone. Yet, the People of Israel, an ancient people that has survived just about every calamity, has survived for the past 4,000 years; has not departed from its homeland and has maintained its affinity to it and to Zion/Jerusalem at its heart, for all of these years as its political, cultural and spiritual capital, both in ancient times and contemporary ones.

      Indeed, Zion/Jerusalem has never been the capital city of any other specific people, none but that of the People of Israel, i.e. the Jewish people, throughout its recorded history.

      That makes the city of Zion/Jerusalem the eternal capital of the People of Israel, i.e. the Jewish people, even if you don’t like the fact that this is reality.

      • Plasma Dawn

        “Eternal” is a very, very strong word. Only the universe and death are eternal. A bit of humility would work wonders.

        Furthermore, it is not true that Jerusalem has never been the capital city of any other specific people. Some 3,300 years ago, in the late Bronze Age, it was the capital of an Egyptian vassal city-state guarded by an Egyptian garrison and ruled by appointed kings, such as king Abdi-Heba (mid-1330s BC).

      • Plasma Dawn

        “Eternal” is a very, very strong word. Only the universe and death are eternal. A bit of humility would work wonders.

        Furthermore, it is not true that Jerusalem has never been the capital city of any other specific people. Some 3,300 years ago, in the late Bronze Age, it was the capital of an Egyptian vassal city-state guarded by an Egyptian garrison and ruled by appointed kings, such as king Abdi-Heba (mid-1330s BC). Later on, it was also the capital of the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem, a crusader state, between 1099–1187 and again between 1229–1244.

        • NadavKatz

          Jerusalem had been populated before the Jewish king, King David, set up Jerusalem as the political, cultural and spiritual center of the kingdom, but it was not a capital city, of course. The Crusaders who set up the city as their capital for a period of time did not constitute a people of course.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Yes it was a capital city too. I just gave you two examples which you have dismissed because they do not fit your ultranationalistic narrative. And if you are talking of people and capitals, then the Canaanite kingdom of Abdi-Heba had Jerusalem as its capital city. They weren’t Jews or Hebrews or Israelites.

            • NadavKatz

              There has never been a Canaanite kingdom of course, since Canaan is the name of a territory, not a people or a kingdom. And, in that territory were a number of peoples.

              • Plasma Dawn

                As an Israeli you should know the history of your land much better than you do. The kingdom of Abdi-Heba and his contemporaries was populated by what the Bible calls Jebusites, a Canaanite people who inhabited the lands around Jerusalem prior to its conquest by the Hebrews.

                • NadavKatz

                  “A Canaanite people”, indeed, as many city states. Which is precisely my point: Canaan has not been a nationality or a state, only the name of a none-defined territory, contrary to your assertion that there was the kingdom of Canaan.

                  • Plasma Dawn

                    a) A kingdom is a state and its inhabitants are a people.
                    b) Even the Hebrews were not always inhabiting one state. The kingdoms of Judah and Israel were also separated for long periods of time.
                    c) I never used the term “the kingdom of Canaan”. I referred to “the Canaanite kingdom of…” which is not one and the same.

                    Your shenanigans will not work with me. You cannot distort and twist history to fit your agenda.

                    • NadavKatz

                      My “agenda” is an accommodation of peaceful coexistence between Arab and Jew, between the Muslim-Arab world and the liberal-democratic and sovereign nation-state of the Jewish people, the State of Israel, based on the principles stated in the Declaration of Independence of the State of Israel. I am sorry you have problems with my “agenda”.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      That is a commendable goal which will never be attainable because you have presented only one part of your agenda and conveniently omitted your frequently stated claims over the “thin sliver of land between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean sea”.

            • Sistine301

              I believe the fact of the matter is that no one knows who they were.

              • Plasma Dawn

                Perhaps you don’t but do not extrapolate from that.

                • Sistine301

                  Haha. Do you know?

                  • Plasma Dawn

                    I do. I also do not wish to continue a conversation with you.

                    • Sistine301

                      Haha. I will relieve you from displaying your ignorance.

        • Sistine301

          An example of ridiculous historical standards. In the mid- 1300s BC, (i.e. 3,346 years ago), Jerusalem (as you state), was a vassal city state guarded by an Egyptian garrison and ruled by appointed kings. What you omitted mentioning was WHO the vassals were. Without this info, what you said is basically meaningless. If I can be bothered, I will also deal with the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem (between 1229-1244) as it was effectively ruled from Acre.

          • Plasma Dawn

            The kingdom of Abdi-Heba and his contemporaries was populated by what the Bible calls Jebusites, a Canaanite people who inhabited those lands prior to their conquest by the Hebrews.

            • Sistine301

              I have read accounts saying that in fact what what happened was an internal revolt.
              So, who were the Canaanites?

              • Plasma Dawn

                Huh?

  • NadavKatz

    The ideology of Palestinianism continues, since its establishment by Haj, Amin al-Husseini in the early part of the 20th century, to: Totally negate the very existence of a Jewish people as a people; the strong affinity of this people to its homeland at the heart of which is Zion /Jerusalem; and, seek to ensure the “cleansing” of the national home of the Jewish people of its Jews, through all means and in stages if necessary.

    This ideology has been accompanied by the war-of-attrition-through-terror against the Jews of the national home of the Jewish people, a war that commenced as early as April 1920 and is yet to cease, despite the commitment of the leadership of Palestinianism to both cease all acts of terror and the incitement to it, as well as amend the relevant Charters regarding the thrust of this movement.

    It is simply impossible to envision an accommodation of peaceful coexistence with this movement that, happily, appears to be fading away.

