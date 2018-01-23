Two released as police continue Dreambox investigations

January 23rd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Two released as police continue Dreambox investigations

Two men from Limassol, aged 48 and 52, were released from police custody on Tuesday afternoon after being arrested in connection with the illegal television streaming network DreamBox, police said.

The two men were released as police await the results of their investigations, authorities added.

Police are investigating electronic evidence, which was obtained from the homes of the two men.

Police are also awaiting evidence to be sent to Cyprus from Bulgaria, where the ring was centred.

The two men were remanded in custody following nine police raids across the island, and in Greece, Bulgaria and the Netherlands in broader collaboration with Europol’s mobile unit.

The group had allegedly established a significant technical network of servers to broadcast more than 1,000 cable channels – including Nova, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports – to more than half a million subscribers in Europe.

The illegal network was discovered by Nova Greece and later verified by CyTA as a piracy network existing in all four countries.

Print Friendly
  • Costas Apacket

    Funny how no property developers or their pet civil servants and solicitors have been arrested.

    Perhaps they did nothing wrong for the last 20 years?

  • costas

    what was the website these guys were using, 500,000 accounts? big business what a way to go

  • peemdubya

    Perhaps while they are operating in Bulgaria they can arrest the Billy the dog criminal???

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close