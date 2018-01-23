Unite Cyprus Now to hold anti-extremism event

The Unite Cyprus Now peace platform will hold an event on Saturday at the Ledra Street/Lokmaci Buffer Zone against extremism and division, they announced on Tuesday.

The bicommunal group said in an announcement they condemn the organised mob attack against Turkish Cypriot daily Afrika and the Turkish Cypriot ‘parliament’, where the newly elected ‘deputies’ were taking their oaths, and holding on the roof “a blue flag belonging to one of pre-Ottoman Turkish tribes” on Monday.

It added that Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci received verbal abuse and Republican Turkish Party CTP ‘deputy’ Dogus Derya was verbally and physically attacked by a Rebirth Party YDP ‘deputy’ as she took her oath.

Unite Cyprus Now added that the continuing division on the island provides a very convenient breeding ground for extremism, hatred and enmity.

“Extreme elements have become part of the decision-making process on both sides, threatening peace, tolerance and prospects of a common future,” it said.

Monday’s incidents were a direct consequence of the continuation of the division in Cyprus, the group said.

“This division will gradually turn the Green Line into a hard border with Turkey. Turkey’s influence in Cyprus will increase, uncontrolled flow of population from Turkey will continue, and circumstances and tensions in Turkey will spill over to Cyprus. Extremism will thrive in both communities, jeopardising our chances of building a common, stable, safe and prosperous future based on the rule of law, democracy, tolerance, human rights and peaceful coexistence”.

It added that only a federal settlement will make Cyprus truly secure and independent, and safeguard the rule of law on the island.

Unite Cyprus Now calls on all Cypriots to join forces and raise their voices against extremism and division on Saturday at 11am at the Ledra Street/Lokmaci Buffer Zone.