January 23rd, 2018 Americas, FRONT PAGE, World 10 comments

US attorney general questioned in special counsel Russia probe

File photo: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned last week by the special counsel’s office investigating potential collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The interview marked the first time that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office is known to have interviewed a member of Trump’s Cabinet.

The interview with Sessions, who served as an adviser to Trump’s campaign before the president appointed him as the top US law enforcement official, is another serious development in an investigation that has hung like a cloud over Trump’s year-old presidency.

Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Russia probe last March after media outlets reported he had failed to disclose several 2016 meetings with Russia’s ambassador. His recusal paved the way for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the No 2 official in the Justice Department, to appoint Mueller as special counsel in May 2017.

Reuters could not immediately learn details about what kinds of questions Sessions faced during his interview, which was first reported by the New York Times.

But his involvement in Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey is likely to be one area of interest for Mueller’s team as it looks at potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president.

Ian Prior, a Justice Department spokesman, confirmed that Sessions met with Mueller’s team last week, but did not provide any additional details. An attorney representing Sessions could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump fired Comey last May after both Sessions and Rosenstein penned a memo recommending his ouster over his prior handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Clinton was the Democratic presidential candidate who lost to Trump in 2016.

Trump later said he fired Comey over “this Russia thing,” a comment that raised questions about whether he was attempting to obstruct the FBI’s investigation. Mueller took over the investigation after being appointed special counsel.

Sessions‘ participation in a March 31, 2016, meeting of Trump’s national security campaign advisers could also be of interest to Mueller.

At that meeting, which Sessions led, former campaign volunteer and adviser George Papadopoulos offered to help broker a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and is now cooperating with Mueller’s ongoing investigation.

Sessions had previously testified he was unaware of any contact between campaign associates and Russians.

However, after news of Mueller’s criminal charges against Papadopoulos became public, he later testified before Congress that he did now recall the meeting. In that testimony, he said he pushed back against Papadopoulos’ suggestion of a Putin meeting.

Trump this month refused to commit to being interviewed by Mueller, saying “I’ll speak to attorneys” about the matter and that “there was absolutely no collusion.”

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 campaign using hacking and propaganda to attempt to tilt the race in favor of Trump. Russia has denied it.

  • Mr Magoo

    I suspect Jeffs amnesia is going to make a dramatic comeback.
    “I do not recall”
    “I do not recall”
    “I do not recall”
    “I do not recall”

  • Martin Standage

    Hopefully it is only a matter of time before the truth comes out and Trump is finally forced to resign!Not only is he incompetent and incapable of ruling but, worst of all, has also compromised the security of the USA with his dealings with Putins regime, who have a lot of ‘kompromat’ which they can use to bring him down if he dares to seriously upset Moscow!Guardian reporter Luke Hardings new book ‘Collusion’ reports extensively on the situation and makes potentially horrifying revelations.Cyprus is also mentioned several times and is far from innnocent about it’s dealings with Russia.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Russia-gate is a Gish Gallop fallacy, an orchestrated hoax.
    William Binney, a former highly placed intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency (NSA), has said that the NSA has the technology and the capability to trace any hacking & could have presented irrefutable evidence a long time ago. Instead, the pussyfooting & mass of fake news that’s been going on for more than a year proves that there is no evidence.

    Over and above that, all so-called evidence that has been presented thus far has been debunked completely. Still, it keeps people busy & the populace confused & hostile towards those vile Russkies.

    • athessalonian

      Are you therefore dismissive of the Mueller’s inquest worthy relevance and subsequently pronounce the later as being a by-product of “fake news?” And if so, why not wait in anticipation, a most sensible stance under these secretive and confidentiality ridden circumstances, until the Trump redeeming/vindicating conclusions of the said inquest are made public rather than having to live with the burden of irretrievable foot-in-mouth disease syndrome? On the other hand, you may be, although doubtful, privy to not as yet publicised factual evidence of “fake news,” in which case you ought to share with the underprivileged CM readership… By the way, Mr. Binney, being a frequent unsubstantiated claims and conspiracies source, also happens to be a frequent, for a price of course, Breitbart article contributor. Hardly a credible reference…

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        1. Yes, I am dismissive of an investigation into a non-event. It is not a byproduct of fake news, it IS fake news.
        2. You are right, I am not privy to any unpublished info, I do not work for the US government.
        3. In this case, I am not interested in Binney’s political views, I am interested in his technical comments concerning the Russian hacking.
        4. Apart from Binney, there are other experts and investigative journalists who have debunked this, shall we call it, horse manure. Examples: Scott Ritter, Robert Parry, Skip Folden, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).

        • athessalonian

          Obviously an unwise as well as unsubstantiated stance. I hope many will not heed your word on your words, or using your nomenclature, shall we say premature “horse manure…”

    • Wanderer

      It’s worse than hoax. It is a case of pervasive corruption within FBI and DOJ and beyond. Funny how the so called mainstream media is ignoring the scandalous facts that came out recently (#ReleaseTheMemo, FBI “losing” months worth of messages of corrupt FBI/Mueller agents etc.). Well, it will be impossible to ignore soon. Some “high-ranked” people are going to jail. The swamp is deep but it will be drained.

      • Plasma Dawn

        The swamp needs to be drained in order for the so-called president Trump to be able to recruit his administration and minions from the worst muck lying at the bottom of the swamp.

        • Wanderer

          Not interested in your delusions or hallucinations.

          • Plasma Dawn

            My comment was not intended for you but it is good that you are made aware that not everything you say is tacitly accepted in the absence of other commenters reactions.

