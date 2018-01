Vodafone said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Athens-based CyTA Telecommunications Hellas SA for €118 million to expand its fixed line network in Greece.

The purchase will add around 40,000 mobile customers and about 300,000 fixed broadband customers, or roughly 8 per cent market share, to Vodafone-Panafon Hellenic Telecommunications Co’s network, the British telecoms group said in a statement.

CyTA Hellas is the Greek unit of Cyprus Telecommunications Authority.