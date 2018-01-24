Argentinean vibes strike in Paphos

Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre really is the place in Paphos where entertainment never slows down. The centre offers workshops to expand our knowledge, exhibitions to inspire us, theatrical performances to perhaps help us make sense of our own lives, but its musical offerings are what get our feet tapping, our hands clapping and our hearts a little giddy.

This Sunday that giddy feeling will be conjured up the Claritar Duo (George Georgiou on clarinet and Socrates Leptos on guitar) when they perform pieces by Argentinean composers. The performance is the first of a new concert series entitled George Georgiou and Friends, which aims to provide high level concerts as well as specific masterclasses.

Georgiou, from Nicosia, started his musical training on the violin at the age of seven and went on to learn the clarinet at nine. It was clear that he had a bright future in music as his talent shone through during his performances as part of orchestras and ensembles, some of which are the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, Themis Christodoulou String Orchestra and the Cyprus Clarinet Band.

He is a graduate of City University, London, where he studied the clarinet. During his studies he created and directed the City University Chamber Players in which he performed concerts in London. He also co-founded the City University Music Festival and became a founding member of the City University Music Society.

Leptos studied at the New England Conservatory in Boston and at Yale University. He has participated in various classical and modern music ensembles and has collaborated with local and foreign artists. He has contributed to various recordings, both as a guitarist and a composer.

The duo will perform Histoire du Tango and Tanto Etude Nr. 3 by Argentinean tango composer, bandoneon player and arranger Astor Piazzolla and Preludio Triston and Suite Buenos Aires by Argentinean classical guitarist and composer Diego Maximo Pujol.

Argentinean Tribute

Live performance by the Claritar Duo. January 28. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 6pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420