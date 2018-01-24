Central Bank staff strike over restructuring talks

Staff at the Central Bank who are members of Etyk trade union held a two-hour strike on Wednesday to protest the lack of dialogue on the reconstruction of the organisation.

Etyk said the 10am-12pm work stoppage had been decided last September as a measure of last resort but the union wanted to give time to the management to initiate talks.

“Today’s work stoppage takes place because of the lack of will to have dialogue (in relation with the course of reorganisation),” said union rep Andreas Neocleous.

“It is the least we ask and expected since September…,” he added, stressing that the strike had nothing to do with any other demands.

Etyk said they met the management last September but the next meeting took place a month later, despite agreeing to have intensive talks.

Another meeting took place on November 15 with a working group but not the CBC negotiating team, he said, and yet another on December 1 with the negotiating team.

“Since then, despite us giving all that was asked of us to continue the dialogue, and despite sending two letters asking for its continuation, we had no response,” he said.

Etyk has differences with the management over staff reviews, afternoon work in the payments department, and the 100 vacant positions in the bank supervisor.

Restructuring the organisation is an issue that’s been pending for years as the bank has had the same structure since its creation in the 60s.