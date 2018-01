Police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly stored videos and photos of women in front of changing rooms at a department store in Larnaca.

According to a police statement the 72-year-old who works at the shop was suspected of filming the women and taking photos of them.

During a search around 400 files, photos and videos were found stored on the suspect’s mobile phone. They were taken by security cameras in the shop one of which covered the area in front of the women’s changing rooms.