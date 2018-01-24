Ex-Paphos mayor and four others appeal Sapa case

Five persons including former Paphos mayor Fidias Sarikas, jailed for their involvement in the city’s sewerage scandal (Sapa) have appealed both their sentences and convictions, it emerged on Wednesday.

A two day court session at the Supreme Court which started on Monday had their legal counsel present their case which will continue on January 29.

The case relates to the dealings of the Paphos Sewerage Board, which is administered by the Paphos local authorities. According to investigators, kickbacks were paid out by private contractors to Sapa members in a bid to secure construction and operation waste-management contracts.

Sarikas, who was mayor between 1997 and 2002 and then Edek MP in 2006 was found guilty of six charges related to receiving some €40,000 in kickbacks and consequently sentenced to four years in prison.

Former Paphos municipal councillors Efstathios Efstathiou and Giorgos Michaelides were sentenced to five and half years after they were found guilty of 14 and 19 charges respectively for receiving bribes and money laundering over €100,000.

Vasos Vasiliou, also a former municipal councillor in Paphos was jailed for four years after found guilty of seven charges for being bribed with €60,000.

Sitting councillor at the time Giorgos Shailis was sentenced to four and a half years for receiving €27,500 in bribes, totaling six charges.

Former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas, and former Sapa director Eftychios Malekides have already pleaded guilty in the same case and are currently doing a six year stretch in jail. Both were used as prosecution witnesses.