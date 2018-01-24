Former Laiki chairman ‘too frail’ to face charges

January 24th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Former chairman of now defunct Laiki bank Constantinos Mylonas was never prosecuted due to his old age, lead investigator Marcos Nicolettis told Nicosia criminal court on Wednesday as the trial into market manipulation by four of Laiki’s top brass continued.

Defendants in the trial are Laiki’s then-managing director Efthimios Bouloutas, his deputy Panayiotis Kounnis, non-executive vice-president Neoclis Lysandrou and executive board member Marcos Foros.

They are facing charges of market manipulation and submitting false or misleading information with regard to publishing an interim financial report in November 2011, in which they omitted to include a goodwill writedown of €330 million for Marfin Popular Bank’s – as Laiki was then known – operations in Greece.

Testifying as a prosecution witness, senior officer Nicolettis said Mylonas was “a proper and extremely polite elderly man” who was 85 years old when he gave statements to police in October 2015.

Painting a picture of a frail man, Nicolettis said the former chairman had accidentally spilled coffee over some documents while giving a statement and accidentally scratched his car as he was leaving the premises.

Nicolettis agreed with the defence counsel that due to the nature of the case, there was a need for specialist knowledge over accounting matters but said he lacked them.

He told court that based on all the witness material they had collected, there was no reason to call for more statements or prosecute other individuals, denying this was part of a ‘plan’ to avoid looking into what really happened during a meeting of the board on November 29 in 2011 so as to let former deputy CEO of laiki Christos Styliandes off the hook and use him as a prosecution witness.

Responding to questions put to him by the defence, Nicolettis said he did not follow a judicial route to obtain a statement from Bouloutas and Foros as when that procedure had been followed in another case concerning the two suspects, there was a huge delay in the investigation.

To that end, he spoke to them on the phone and the two sent their views in writing. A decision to prosecute them was taken without their statements, Nicolettis added.

Bouloutas was the number one suspect due to his position at the bank, the lead investigator told the court, denying police had not taken statements from the two because of a “pre-determined decision to charge them”.

The case will resume on January 29 and 30 at 9am.

  • JS Gost

    This news highlights again how the elite circle the wagons to protect their own no matter how much brown stuff if flying around. Alternatively, they don’t want such a upstanding ‘businessman’ to take the stand he becomes a whistle blower to save himself. Again justice has failed and the Republic sinks that little further into the mire. Should Mylonas bare some culpability / responsibility ? If you can’t do the time, don’t do the time.

  • clergham

    Every single Western bank was bankrupt in 2008. The most prestigious Swiss bank UBS alone lost 47 billion dollars $47,000,000,000 thanks to speculating in US derivatives.

    It was so bad that they would not even lend to each other overnight

    The rating agencies were largely to blame for certifying the junk as ‘investment grade ‘ They later explained that this was because they did not expect property prices ever to go down . Doh!

    Cyprus bankers demonstrated the wisdom of Solon compared to these fools

    • JS Gost

      As we can see, Cyprus banks have bounced back so well due to their collective intelligence (close to a lettuce), international footprint (some shady investments in Greece) and their ability to manage loans.

