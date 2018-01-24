Man with forged ID overstayed entry visa by 13 years

A Ukrainian man was arrested in Paphos on Wednesday morning after he walked into the migration department asking to register as a European citizen only for officials to discover he been in Cyprus illegally for over 13 years.

He had presented officers with a Slovakian ID which police realised was forged.

After investigating, officers discovered the Ukrainian man had arrived in Cyprus in October 25, 2004 and was granted visitor status valid until October 31 of the same year.

Nevertheless, he failed to leave the country and appeared to have extended his stay by over 13 years.

Officers found an international arrest warrant had been issued against him while Interpol wanted him in connection with causing grievous body harm in July 2004 in Ukraine.

The suspect had been on the stop list.

After questioning, he admitted he was from Ukraine and bought the Slovakian ID online for €1,000.

Investigations continue.