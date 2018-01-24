MEPs to attempt to visit Varosha

January 24th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 17 comments

MEPs to attempt to visit Varosha

MEPs are set to visit Cyprus in early May to attempt to enter the fenced off town of Varosha, in the occupied Famagusta area, Akel MEP Takis Hadjigeorgiou said on Tuesday.

Hadjigeorgiou said the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions (Peti) decided on Monday to carry out a fact-finding visit to Cyprus and more specifically Varosha, most probably between May 7 and 8.

The MEP said it was imperative for the committee to again put Varosha “under the telescope” following media reports in the north that part of the town is to be given by the Turkish military to be used for touristic purposes.

“The city is a symbol of violation of basic fundamental principles and values. Values that all European citizens enjoy and must be taken for granted,” Hadjigeorgiou said.

Peti attempted to enter Varosha during another fact-finding visit in 2007 but were denied entry by the Turkish military. That visit was prompted by a petition filed by the Famagusta Refugee Movement, representing over 37,000 people, in which they had requested the assistance of the European Parliament to ensure that the European Commission’s initiatives to stimulate the economic development of northern Cyprus include the return of the closed area of Famagusta.

The committee, Hadjigeorgiou said will make another attempt to enter Varosha, but for it to be successful, it must “have strong and organised support” from everyone in Cyprus.

Hadjigeorgiou urged all political parties to support this initiative and all refugees, be they from Famagusta or Kyrenia.

“Unless this descent (on the island) of Europe is not combined with a mass support of the idea of our city being returned and of a settlement solution, then the results will be just another report,” he said.
In its report, following their 2007 visit, Peti said it had sought access to Varosha and that several attempts were made by the delegation, via contacts with the Turkish authorities in Brussels, Ankara and the occupied areas, “but there was a persistent ‘lack of response’ from the Turkish military which never gave us the requested authorisation”.

The committee said: “It is clear that Varosha must be returned to its lawful owners and inhabitants… But for this to happen, the United Nations must continue to be primarily, directly and actively responsible”.

Print Friendly
  • Spartan

    Sanction Turkey’s exports to the E U end of Cyprus problem

    • HighTide

      You are rather naive. There are thousands of EU companies with investments in Turkey and a booming export/import.
      To believe, anyone in Europe would forego this in favour of an unimportant small island is quite deluded.

      • Mist

        Most people in Europe including Cyprus, watch TV’s made in Turkey, to name a few, Telefunken, Toshiba, Luxor, Digihome.

        • HighTide

          Not only that. Turkey is one of the leading suppliers of all white goods.

        • ROC..

          I see you named all the crap stuff, and the washing machines are they not the ones that allegedy explode?

  • HighTide

    While there should be no problem for European politicians to go on a sightseeing tour through Varosha, it certainly needs the consent of Turkey.
    Since the EU has let down Turkish Cypriots very badly in the past, a quid pro quo offer is needed to let them pass.

    • almostbroke

      And not the consent of the T C authorities ?

      • HighTide

        The Varosha area is under control of the Turkish army.

  • clergham

    Would this have been returned under the Annan Plan?

    • HighTide

      Yes. And in the Crans Montana proposal.

    • adf

      Most of the land would have been ‘returned ‘ in the Annan plan. It was scheduled over a period of years and by now, 2018 the whole country would almost be in the ‘Republics’ hands, but misinformation was abound at the time of voting.

  • Vladimir

    Good Morning Cyprus! What a beautiful day?! ))))
    Cypriots, being unable to solve the problem on their own, now try to involve others to solve the problem for them? ))) Good luck! hahahahaha

    • ROC..

      Typical Hypercrite answer as per usual, Why does not Turkey get her nose out of the Cyprus and and let the Cypriots to make thier own choice, at crans it was all Turkey doing the chatting Akinci was never seen or heard. so you best get your facts right, you aways seem to manage to eat your own words.
      Your a Typical idiot that does not live in Cyprus but seems to know best for them,

      • almostbroke

        Neither do you ( live in Cyprus )!! But your right Turkey should get its nose out of Cyprus and the Greeks should as well !!!!!!

  • Geogrge

    Not two stooges, but a military should “visit” Varosha and free it from occupation.

    Its highly time, before it gets impossible…

    • Vladimir

      Solve the problem on your own without crying for help from others, which one more time proves you’re sissy-boys ))) hahahahahaha

    • HighTide

      It IS impossible.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close