January 24th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Some roads closed in Paphos due to overflowing rivers

Due to overflowing of the Ziripillis river, the road from Kelokedara to Amargeti in Paphos is temporarily closed. Another road, from Galataria to Pentalia, also in Paphos is closed because the Xeros river overflowed.

Police also announced a road closure at the bridge of Tziilefou, on the road from Ayios Nikolaos to Arminou in Paphos.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through parts of the roads where large amounts of water have accumulated.

The public can check the state of the roads at the police website www.police.gov.cy, the police’s facebook page Facebook.com/cypruspolice and their twitter account at twitter.com/ Cyprus_Police

 

  • Mist

    Thanks CTO 360 days of sunshine and a new marina being built, that was 18 years ago.

    • Kyrenia

      Think that’s 300. Otherwise it’s the Sahara.

