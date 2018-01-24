Our View: Afrika attack scary show of Turkish influence in north

January 24th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 46 comments

The crowds outside Afrika on Monday

What took place outside Afrika newspaper’s offices in north Nicosia on Monday was scary. An angry mob of ultranationalists gathered outside the building, waving Turkish flags, throwing rocks at the newspaper’s office and smashing windows. They then climbed on to the balcony and entered the premises, but were prevented from attacking staff by the police which arrived just in time. Nobody could say what would have happened if the police were a few minutes later arriving.

More police eventually arrived and dispersed the crowd, which went to ‘parliament’, across the road, where the swearing in of the newly-elected ‘MPs’ was taking place. Things may have quietened down on Tuesday, but what happened is a worrying sign of the way things are changing in the north. The intolerance and authoritarianism of President Erdogan have reached the north, where there seem to be plenty of fanatics intent on crushing his critics. All that is needed is Erdogan’s signal, which, in this case, was given by the president himself.

Afrika published an article on Sunday saying that Turkey’s military operation in Syria was like Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus, a view that was bound to provoke the anger of nationalists. What was amazing was that Erdogan also expressed anger over the article, calling “on my brothers in north Cyprus to give the necessary response.” This was incitement to violence by Turkey’s head of state who seems so intolerant of criticism that he turned his local heavies against a low circulation newspaper, of little influence, in north Cyprus for daring to question his Syria policy.

His authoritarian mentality has its representatives in the north, where one of Erdogan’s henchmen, the local representative of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party, demanded the closing down of Afrika, saying “only a Greek Cypriot paper could be so traitorous and cowardly.” Erdogan’s authoritarianism and contempt for Western liberal values has not just reared its ugly face in the north but there are also plenty of extremists eager to enforce it; not a positive development for the Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said all the right things about the violence. While he disagreed with Afrika’s view and defended Turkey’s military action in Afrin, he condemned the violence and called for respect for the right of freedom of expression. In a way, it was indicative of the situation in the north that Akinci was jeered by the mob outside Afrika when he approached and was forced to get in his car and leave the scene. The fanatics were acting on higher orders and showed as much respect for their ‘president’ as they did for the right of free speech.

  • HighTide

    Nobody got killed in the TRNC. But ……

    16.09.2017 – Molotov cocktails
    and tear gas engulfed the streets of Athens as a left-wing rally to mark
    four years since the murder of an anti-fascist rapper turned violent.
    Around 3000 people marched in the Greek capital in memory of Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed by a supporter of the ultra-right wing Golden Dawn party ..

  • anastasia

    Well said CM.
    Extreme nationalists and illiberal fanatics exist everywhere, what is frightening and disgraceful in the attacks against ”Africa” is the fact that they were encouraged and indirectly legitimised by a head of State. But what could one expect from a president who has imprisoned some of the most respectable Turkish journalists, and is continually attempting to muzzle and silence any dissident voice?

  • ROC..

    Fevzi and HT reply is to ask a stupid speculation as what would the Gcs do, shows how far they scrap the barrell when they are stuck in a corner.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    What would the reaction be if a Greek Cypriot newspaper said Turkey’s intervention in ’74 was legitimate, that it was all the fault of the Greek Cypriots who treated the Turkish Cypriots unjustly, were intent on getting rid of them and carried out genocide against them? Any answers?

    • Sistine301

      Laugh?

    • ROC..

      Point being they never have, we can all dream that pigs can fly

    • Sonar

      That’s not the point, freedom of expression is fundamental right wether you agree or not, we all have the right to a PEACEFUL expression of our views, however we forgo that right when expression of our views is combined with violence, threats, intimidation, and damage to property. These people did no favours to the North

      • HighTide

        They did not. Neither did Levent.

    • HighTide

      Riots galore.

  • Gui Jun An

    The same scenario to be expected after BBF. This incident will make even more GC’s sceptical about reunification.

    • Soho-Knights

      There must not be reunification whist this dogma of Submission exists!

      • HighTide

        What reunification?

      • turkishcypriot

        It is the Greek Cypriots who are fighting for reunification, not the other way round. It will never happen.

  • ROC..

    HT your such misleading liar, you keep on how legitmant the TRNC and how all Cypriots in the North are equal but you fail to disclose that the Indengenous Tcs are European Citizens but your False Cypriots are not, so under your contant lies they is clearly a divsion of equality and this because the Settlers are not European Citizens,, so which is it , we all know the TRNC is a false entity.

  • Vaso

    It is obvious the Turkish Cypriots are not the Turkish Cypriots of 50 years ago! Infiltration by Islamists from Turkey no doubt! And we have some here who try to persuade that Turkey has not influence in the North! The whole world can see how Turkey deals with their opponents! And all who criticize politics in this country, it may not be perfect (where is it perfect?) but at least we are a democracy where votes count and people are not arrested or bullied for not voting a certain person! Erdogan is a dictator and completely dictates Akinci and whilst that man is still in power in Turkey there can be no solution in this country!

    • HighTide

      You are wrong. The TRNC is not Turkey and nobody gets arrested for his voting preference. Better check the last election results that is not appreciated by Turkey’s leader.
      No country is the same, half a century later. Nobody bought “ROC” passports then. Immigration to North Cyprus was necessary to reach critical mass for the TRNC. You have to take the blame for this and now you must live with it. There is no turning back.
      While Erdoğan does his own thing, Turkey’s policy on Cyprus has not changed in 43 years, regardless of who was in charge.

      • Vaso

        No you are wrong! However we can point fingers forever but the truth is there for everyone to see! However, one thing that has not changed in 43 years is that TRNC is not real or valid in any way or form! Is it cold in London at the moment!!

        • HighTide

          The TRNC is extremely valid for its citizens. You failed to point out what is wrong. Nothing to contribute? If you have it cold in London, turn the heater on.

  • ROC..

    Still we get overseas idiotic commentors like HT still trying to jusitfy ” TRNC citizens” we all know that the instigators of these shamefull antics are from the Pretend Cypriots and not the Indengenous Tc’s its a disgrace that Idiots that live in the comfort of thier london home can dictate to the True Tcs they live under a title of TRNC its something that is not real up has no clout and is unreconnised by the majority of other countries.

    I suggest HT get of your bottom and go and live and exprerance what the True TCs is going through rather than keep opening your gob and telling them how to live.

  • HighTide

    It does not help anyone to exaggerate this unfortunate action of some thugs that represent the tiniest portion of TRNC citizens. The political influence of Turkey is highly overrated, with the ‘settlers’ party obtaining a mere two seats out of fifty.
    Furthermore, there is a strong showing of leftist parties in the TRNC, contrary and to the chagrin of Turkey’s leader.
    This incident is a welcome cause for Turkish Cypriot haters, enjoying to throw their dirt.

    • MisterSamsung Galaxy

      HT were the perpetrators of this attack Cypriots or settlers ?

      • ROC..

        He would never admit that to you, he has accepted that the Indengenous TC and the settlers are one and the assimulation of the True Tc is just colatoral damaged to the greater cause of his belief, if I am wrong let he dispute it.

      • HighTide

        Since the names were not released there is no telling. However, Cypriots are all those who were born here or have obtained TRNC citizenship upon qualifying. In addition, there are legal residents from Turkey holding a stay and work permit.

        • MisterSamsung Galaxy

          Do you believe this is an isolated incident not incited from abroad ?

          • HighTide

            There is no doubt that Erdoğan had his hand in there.
            Knowing the attitude of this despot, it was even more irresponsible by Levent to publish such provocative and untrue statements, probably willfully in order to create such commotion. Communists have these anarchistic traits.

            • MisterSamsung Galaxy

              Its troubling that with just a whisper of 2-3 sentences , there are people acting locally.
              I have read many of Sener’s pieces and had the impression he was a leftie,socialist but never that he was a communist.

              • HighTide

                Maybe Erdoğan took a leaf out of Trump’s communication handbook. Fact is that he constantly initiates hundreds of court cases against journalists and critics in Turkey for ‘insulting the president’. Since he has no direct access to the TRNC judiciary he uses intimidation. Willing thugs are available virtually everywhere.

              • turkishcypriot

                What difference does it make whether he is lefty, socialist or a communist. He was wrong in publishing such provocative and untrue material.

        • Soho-Knights

          How much are you paid to be a lobbyist for Erdo?

          • HighTide

            Buy yourself reading glasses, maybe you will understand what I repeatedly wrote about Erdoğan, provided you put up your (possibly not existing) thinking cap.

            • Soho-Knights

              Its all part of your fake news to gain sympathy and a following which you will then manipulate.

              • HighTide

                As master of fake news you should know.

    • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

      You keep repeating this line, however reality is different. Who controls the army which protects the entire “trnc”? Who subsidises the budget? Who gives you water? Incidentally how is that pipeline working? Weren’t they ready to supply water to the “south” (sic) as well? Who builds mosques left and right? Who reprimands Turkish Cypriots via official channels and calls them spoiled when it suits him? No cookies for getting the right answer.

      Or to put it in different way. As Stalin once remarked (allegedly) when they told him not to enter Poland lest the Pope (at the time being Polish) be upset, he replied: The Pope? How many divisions this Pope fellow has?

      ‘trnc’? How many soldiers does it even have? It’s nice to pretend to be independent with foreign monies and foreign soldiers and leeching off ambassadors accredited to what you call to be the South (sic), but when the penny drops, he who pays the piper, calls the tune.

      Puppet fake regime at the mercy of Erdogan, now and ever after. Enjoy it while it lasts.

      • ROC..

        Spot on 🙂

    • Soho-Knights

      Please stop transferring your inherent feelings on others who speak up for the voiceless and oppressed! All the Turks that I speak with hate Erdo, we! who understand and live in a democracy do not! hate others including Turks, we hate what the perverted despot and megalomaniac Erdo is doing to Cypriots, all! Cypriots.

      • HighTide

        Why do you ‘transfer your inherent feelings’ onto others here?
        Please tell what makes you different?

        • Soho-Knights

          I speak up for the voiceless an persecuted and afraid. You are a paid fifth columnist. What have you done with braveheart/hightide?

          • HighTide

            You speak for nobody but yourself, and what you utter is rather poor.

  • clergham

    More scary is the news that 400 Imams have been imported to indoctrinate children at school with Wahhabism, the ultra fanatical Saudi sect

    If true, this really would be the end of the line

    But always foreseeable, given Greek Cypriots self inflicted rejection of Annan, on the advice of their own priests

    • HighTide

      Fake news.

    • n3wbi3

      The Annan plan was absolutely terrible! It set up a central bank for the ROC which had have T.C working in it, and a central bank for the T.C. but no G.C. were to work there = T.C have more control of country money
      45k turkish troops with rotating president = not democratic & Turkish president with 45k army at his disposal
      It gave up rights to EEZ zones of the British bases to England = they knew about the reserves since 1968
      No land given back to G.C in Kyrinia or Amochostos, yet Turkish to get back lands in ROC.
      I can go on. Read it first, then see if it was really honestly a fair and viable solution

      • HighTide

        You are not quoting the truth. Why? The Turkish army would have left by now without your OXI. The ministry of finance would have come under the central government, no superior control by T/Cs. Land exchanges were equitable. To expect a return of land in Kyrenia, in the midst of the TC sector, is rather naive.
        And so it goes on. Better read AND understand the contents of the Annan plan.

  • almostbroke

    Turkey never had any other intention only to turn Nt Cyprus into anothet province. Planting mainlanders was a deliberate ploy to ensure this would be the case . The Greek speaking Cypriots played into Turkeys hands in 1974 and can take it as read their will never be an reunification , its not going to happen . This episode at the newspaper is only the beginning.

  • Niko

    Even Akinci has to leave the scene!! Shows that he has no control or respect in the North from the Turkish immigrants, who pretend to be Turkish Cypriots so they can freeload and live in property that does not belong to them.

    Lots for Akinci to think about but Controlling the North is out is his control now as he has to do whatever his masters wish.

  • n3wbi3

    So, say in a few years… Sultan Erdogan decides that T.C. are dogs mixed with Greek blood and wants his ‘brothers’ to ‘on my brothers in north Cyprus to give the necessary response.’…. What then?? Is this far off example not possible?

  • Geogrge

    Its highly time to use this split. We should finance these negroes from africa so that they publish the truth everyday, like soros and the other zionists does to sow some “seeds of discord”… 🙂

    Hope this explodes soon.

