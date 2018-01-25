Some 2,000 police officers on duty for presidential elections

Approximately 2000 police officers will be on duty on Sunday to ensure that presidential elections run smoothly.

Police Deputy Spokesman Stelios Stylianou told CNA that the police operation on election day will begin early in the morning before the opening of the polling stations, scheduled for 7am.

He also said that a number of police officers will be on duty at the polling stations, and that ballot boxes will be transported under police escort.

Stylianou said a Crisis Management Centre will also operate at police headquarters in Nicosia, while police operation rooms for coordination will be set up in the other districts.

He also said police would conduct patrols outside political party offices, candidates’ offices and other premises related to the elections.

The election will take place on January 28. A run-off election is set to be held on February 4, if necessary.