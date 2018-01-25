Some 2,000 police officers on duty for presidential elections

January 25th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 7 comments

Some 2,000 police officers on duty for presidential elections

Approximately 2000 police officers will be on duty on Sunday to ensure that presidential elections run smoothly.

Police Deputy Spokesman Stelios Stylianou told CNA that the police operation on election day will begin early in the morning before the opening of the polling stations, scheduled for 7am.

He also said that a number of police officers will be on duty at the polling stations, and that ballot boxes will be transported under police escort.

Stylianou said a Crisis Management Centre will also operate at police headquarters in Nicosia, while police operation rooms for coordination will be set up in the other districts.

He also said police would conduct patrols outside political party offices, candidates’ offices and other premises related to the elections.

The election will take place on January 28. A run-off election is set to be held on February 4, if necessary.

Print Friendly
  • Guest

    Well, they seem to like coffee a lot:-)

  • ROC

    Seems most here would prefer how its done in the North, Turn up at a polling station, be harnessed and intimidated by other mobs of other parties, have your family threaten then if you still manage to vote the vote box would be tampered and votes be destroyed and all this without a single policeman in sight. LOL

  • peemdubya

    Where to start? Crisis Management Centre – it is a national polling day FFS, not a Gay Pride march!! Ballot boxes transported under police escort – WHY??? Police on duty at polling stations – WHY??? “..police would conduct patrols outside political party offices, candidates’ offices and other premises related to the elections.” – WHY??? You would think that there will be kidnappings / assaults / etc etc considering the police efforts. Why do they not just announce their concerns to justify 2,000 lazy plods on over-time? At least the coffee-shops will be making big bucks from this………

  • almostbroke

    The most important thing that C M can contribute is to check with their Police pals if their was an upsurge in crime and criminality on Sunday seeing the taxpayer will be shy 2 thousand police otherwise engaged in policing the ‘three ring circus ‘ namely the elections !!!

  • Vladimir

    2,000 useless puppets who can do nothing more than drinking coffee during working time… sad…

    • ROC

      Coming from an outsider that has no concept of democracy, or diplomacy its not surprising you make the comment based on pure Greek bashing, but then I would place you in the category of
      lower IQ

      • Neroli

        Oh come on. The police force in UK aren’t out in force like this on Election Day!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close