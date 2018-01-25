Bar review: Barrel House, Larnaca

The Larnaca bar scene has grown in recent years to accommodate a newfound appetite for classy yet down to earth bars with top quality drinks. One that has now firmly established itself among the most reliable is Barrel House Bar, located in the heart of town.

Hidden away in a backstreet near Larnaca’s busy Ermou, Barrel House has managed to create its own space as it aims to provide a fresh alternative to what the town had been used to for decades in regard to regular pour-houses.

In terms of originality of drinks, the place earns top marks. There are few better spots in town at the moment in terms of beer selection as well as uniqueness of cocktails. With well over 50 imported bottled beers from across the globe, just from what the naked eye could see behind the bar, there is certainly no shortage of choice.

The fact that there are no beers on draught shows the bar’s commitment to bringing in just a selection of what they feel merit being served.

Rather than a host of the most common cocktails, the bar staff have come up with a unique list of their own creations. I went for the Port – made up of a neat bourbon and sweet commandaria infused with a host of spices. The bar staff and the owner take a lot of pride in what they serve, and are always nearby to ask about the quality of the drink and to lend a helping hand when needed.

In contrast to the attention to detail to the drinks, the interior is far from extravagant, but warm. There is a simple feel with wooden chairs and tables dotted around the inside – a mix between low tables with comfortable chairs, while there are a number of higher tables with stools. A similar arrangement follows outside, equipped with outdoor heaters.

While cocktails and beer take centre stage at Barrel House, there is also a good selection of food to go with one’s beverage, and the bar often hosts evenings of complimentary finger food on weekday evenings.

Barrel House

Where: Stoa Kirzi, Ermou, Larnaca

Contact: 24 400921

When: From 6pm