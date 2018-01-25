Chinese Spring Festival celebrations to be held in Paphos

A traditional Chinese art performance will take place at the newly refurbished Markideio theatre in Paphos on Thursday evening to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival (New Year).

Organised by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Cyprus, Paphos municipality and the Chinese Friendship Association, the evening will celebrate Chinese culture with a spectacular performance by the Song and Dance Theatre of Nanjing City (SDTNC).

“Entrance to the event is free and everyone is welcome, it will be a fantastic event”, said a Paphos municipality spokesman.

SDTNC consists of over 100 professional performers, many of which hold national titles.

Since 1988, the ensemble has performed extensively all over the world, taking in more than 20 countries including the United States, Germany, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Malta, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, Egypt, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, UAE, Morocco, Australia, Israel, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Over the past 50 years, the acclaimed group has also been awarded numerous international and national awards including five gold prizes for its show ‘Spring Breeze is Here Again’. Another show, ‘Charm of Nanjing’, combining music, dance and poetry to relate the history of the ancient city of Nanjing, was performed more than 100 times in that city, setting a new record.

In 2006, SDTNC was appointed by the Ministry of Culture to lead a group of Chinese artists to North Korea for the April Spring International Art Festival, where the group won 8 golds.

They also performed at the opening and closing of the 2nd Youth Olympic Games in 2014 and often perform for visiting foreign state or government leaders, as well as charity events.

Chinese Spring Festival

Performance by the Song and Dance Theatre of Nanjing City. January 25. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. Free. Tel: 26-932571