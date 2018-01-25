Divorce process to be made easier

The Cabinet approved seven bills on Wednesday aimed at modernising family courts to make divorce cases easier, faster and better for the children.

According to Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou, it has been 20 years since the legislation surrounding family courts was evaluated and attempts to make it reflect Cyprus’ current day needs were assessed.

The bills introduce a clause for instance where a judge can order the parents to undergo therapy or training programmes aimed at keeping good relations between the two and their children.

The number of judges will be reduced from three, which is the current system, to one.

Additionally, legislation would also introduce divorce by mutual consent to avoid drawn out court cases which create problems within family relations.

Nicolaou said parents could also have joint custody even after their marriage was dissolved as opposed to the current status quo where custody is granted to the mother.

A parent paying child support must reveal all of their assets and bank accounts and any property obtained by a couple during their marriage will be equally shared, the minister added.

The bills also outline that neither parent can put the property the child resides in for mortgage even if it is under their name, without the consent of their former partner.