Divorce process to be made easier

January 25th, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Divorce process to be made easier

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou

The Cabinet approved seven bills on Wednesday aimed at modernising family courts to make divorce cases easier, faster and better for the children.

According to Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou, it has been 20 years since the legislation surrounding family courts was evaluated and attempts to make it reflect Cyprus’ current day needs were assessed.

The bills introduce a clause for instance where a judge can order the parents to undergo therapy or training programmes aimed at keeping good relations between the two and their children.

The number of judges will be reduced from three, which is the current system, to one.

Additionally, legislation would also introduce divorce by mutual consent to avoid drawn out court cases which create problems within family relations.

Nicolaou said parents could also have joint custody even after their marriage was dissolved as opposed to the current status quo where custody is granted to the mother.

A parent paying child support must reveal all of their assets and bank accounts and any property obtained by a couple during their marriage will be equally shared, the minister added.

The bills also outline that neither parent can put the property the child resides in for mortgage even if it is under their name, without the consent of their former partner.

  • Mist

    The vampire lawyers will not like this.

    • Barry White

      There might still be a bit of room for disagreement to fight over. As but two examples, we have Prez Nik’s and Baby Pap’s asset declarations and income statements to consider.

      • almostbroke

        ‘Fairytales ‘- ‘Once upon a Time ‘ there were two millionaire lawyers , one in the ‘facilitating ‘ ( in particular despots) business and the other in the ‘passports for investment ‘ business but when they declare their assets in Parliament it would appear they are paupers, only consolation I don’t think they are getting divorced any time soon , if they were their exes would be left ‘with one hand as long as the other ‘

        • cyprus observer

          So true….the amazing thing is this is all so transparent…it’s so obvious that these two have piles of money stashed overseas…and yet, people still vote for them.

        • Barry White

          ‘ …. I don’t think they are getting divorced soon…… ‘. As I understand it, women through the ages have often had to “grin and bear it”. There are much better informed members on this board than I on this matter.

    • Pc

      Divorce cases are not very profitable. Usually the break up leads to financial strain so payments are late. And psychologists and marriage counselors will like these changes.

