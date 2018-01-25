EU court bars ‘gay test’ for asylum seekers

Hungarian immigration officials should not have put a Nigerian asylum seeker through psychological tests to determine whether he was telling the truth that he was gay, the EU’s top court ruled on Thursday.

Effectively barring use of sexual orientation testing as an invasion of “the most intimate aspects” of life, the Court of Justice found that the unidentified man from Nigeria should not have been pressured into examinations that included drawing a picture of a person in the rain and the Rorschach ink-blot test.

The unnamed man filed a request for refugee status in the Hungarian city of Szeged in April 2015. At the time Hungary was starting to face a surge in illegal migrants from Africa and the Middle East crossing the EU border from Serbia.

The man based his claim on the fact that, as a homosexual, he faced persecution in his home country.

The EU court ruled: “The performance of such a test amounts to a disproportionate interference in the private life of the asylum seeker.” The Luxembourg-based judges noted that the EU executive has disputed the reliability of such tests.

In the Rorschach test a participant’s perceptions of inkblots are recorded and are then analysed for clues about his or her personality characteristics and emotional functioning.

On the basis of the tests, the Hungarian state-appointed psychologist concluded that the Nigerian man was not homosexual and his claim was rejected, prompting an appeal.

In responding to the Hungarian court which referred the case, the ECJ said it was acceptable to seek expert opinion but this must be obtained in ways consistent with human rights and should not be the sole basis of a ruling.

Hungary’s right-wing government has been in the forefront of efforts, particularly among ex-communist states in the east, to stiffen the European Union’s frontiers against asylum seekers.

It was among the first countries hit by a wave of more than a million people who entered the EU via Greece in 2015 after taking to flimsy boats crossing the Mediterranean from Turkey.

That crisis shook the EU’s cohesion, and efforts to reform a common asylum policy remain a source of deep discord.

  • Kevin Ingham

    A lot of moral side issues with this ruling of course, but the bottom line is that anyone who comes from any country where homosexuality is frowned upon can now simply claim to be homosexual in order to gain asylum in Europe presumably with no questions asked?

    So whilst I have the utmost sympathy for anyone persecuted because of their sexuality, it would not not a great stretch of the imagination to realise that many heterosexual economic migrants (who can’t pass as children) will be passing themselves off as gay instead?

    If that is the case then the EU will have to devise a new less intrusive test of course- might I suggest something similar to the “eunuch test dance” they performed in Mel Brooks History of the World Part 1?

    • Gipsy Eyes

      So you think “persecution” and “frowned upon” are synonyms? Of course being a right winger yourself you assume with all the confidence of the blinkered views you share with the Hungarian government that here is one more opportunity for anyone coming to Europe to abuse the system.. You are aware I suppose that any country receiving anyone claiming asylum from persecution has an obligation under international law to investigate that person’s claim. You do know that “innocent till proven guilty” is not the exclusive right of Hungarian and British white heterosexuals.

      • Kevin Ingham

        You said there is an obligation to investigate that person’s claim- how do you propose they do that?

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I’m trying to respond but the Cyprus Mail moderator keeps holding it up for approval. There’s nothing offensive in it.

    • NuffSaid

      Bigot

      • Kevin Ingham

        In what way is questioning the workings of an asylum policy being bigoted?

        • Gipsy Eyes

          There wasn’t a great deal of questioning and quite a bit of what might be construed as bigotry.

  • Cydee

    Taken from Wilipedia ‘
    Rorschach never intended the inkblots to be used as a general
    personality test, but developed them as a tool for the diagnosis of schizophrenia.
    It was not until 1939 that the test was used as a projective test of
    personality, a use of which Rorschach had always been skeptical;…

    • Evergreen

      Thank you.

