Four pupils say assaulted by teacher in Paphos, police investigating

Paphos police are investigating a complaint by four high-school pupils alleging that they were physically assaulted by one of their teachers.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the four pupils claim they were beaten during a physical education class.

After reporting the case to police, the pupils went to Paphos general hospital for treatment.

The doctor examining them found that three of the children had bruises; the fourth pupil complained of dizziness and was held for treatment.

Police were expected to interview the teacher in question.