Gas-additive leak causes concern in Larnaca

A leak of a small quantity of a gas used as an additive to LPG to give it an odor for safety purposes, raised alarm in Larnaca on Thursday with residents notifying the fire service, which eventually determined there was no cause for concern.

The leak came from a company on the Dhekelia road while workers were mixing the substance with gas, a fire service spokesman said.

It was a small quantity and it is not harmful, Andreas Kettis said.

The service received a call at around 10.30am and it dispatched two engines.

“It was determined that there was no gas leak and no other problem at the fuel company’s installations where the incident happened,” Kettis said.

The substance was carried by the strong winds in the area over residential areas prompting complaints.

Because natural gas is colourless and odourless, companies often add Mercaptan or methanethiol, which has a pungent smell likened to rotten eggs, to make it easier to detect.