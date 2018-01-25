Man,68, killed in head-on road collision

A 68-year-old man was killed on Thursday after his car collided head-on with another vehicle on the Kandou-Kyvides road in Limassol, police said.

The 40-year-old driver of the second vehicle is being treated in hospital for multiple injuries.

According to police, the accident happened at around 7am under circumstances, which were under investigation.

Aristoclis Panayi’s twin-cab pickup crashed head-on into the 40-year-old’s BMW, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

“The first signs we have are of one car entering the opposite lane resulting in the collision,” Limassol traffic police accident investigator Emilios Kafas said. “A thorough investigation is being carried out to determine the exact causes of the accident.”

It appeared that Panayi had not been wearing his seatbelt, Kafas added.