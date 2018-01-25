Mountain roads closed due to snowfall

Police on Thursday announced that due to snowfall, the following roads are open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or anti-slip chains:

Karvounas – Troodos

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

The Milikouri – Dipotamos road, at the Platy locality is closed due to river overflow.

Also closed is the road that passes through the bridge of Tzielefos in the area of Kelokedara.

Police urged motorists to drive at low speed, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and have the headlights on.

All changes to the road network due to weather conditions are changed in real-time in the ‘roads’ category on the Cyprus police app, as well as on www.cypruspolicenews.com and their Facebook page.