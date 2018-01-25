Trump threatens to pull aid to Palestinians

US President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to withhold aid to the Palestinians if they did not pursue peace with Israel, saying they had snubbed the United States by not meeting Vice President Mike Pence during a recent visit.

Trump, speaking after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland said he aimed for peace in the Middle East.

Palestinians shunned Pence’s visit to the region this month after Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and vowed to begin moving the US embassy to the city, whose status is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump’s endorsement in December of Israel’s claim to Jerusalem as its capital drew universal condemnation from Arab leaders and criticism around the world. It also broke with decades of US policy that the city’s status must be decided in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

“When they disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them, and we give them hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and support, tremendous numbers, numbers that nobody understands – that money is on the table and that money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace,” Trump said.

Washington had already said it would withhold about half the initial aid it planned to give a UN agency that serves the Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called Trump’s Jerusalem declaration a “slap in the face” and has rejected Washington as an honest broker in any future talks with Israel. Abbas left for an overseas visit before Pence arrived.

Israel’s government regards Jerusalem as the eternal and indivisible capital of the country, although that is not recognised internationally. Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Trump said Palestinians had to come to the negotiating table.

“Because I can tell you that Israel does want to make peace and they’re going to have to want to make peace too or we’re going to have nothing to do with them any longer,” Trump said.

Trump said his administration had a peace proposal in the works that was a “great proposal for Palestinians” which covers “a lot of the things that were over the years discussed or agreed on”, without providing specifics.

Trump said that his declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital took it off the negotiating table “and Israel will pay for that”, adding “they’ll do something that will be a very good thing” without elaborating.

Earlier at the World Economic Forum, Jordanian King Abdullah said Jerusalem had to be part of a comprehensive solution.

He said Trump’s decision had created a backlash, frustrating Palestinians who felt there was no honest broker.

But he added: “I’d like to reserve judgment because we’re still waiting for the Americans to come out with their plan.”

King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, making Jordan particularly sensitive to any changes of status there.

  • Lev

    The US has been sending aid to Palestinians since forever, and there is no peace, lets see if there will be peace without the aid. Worth a try.

    • Plasma Dawn

      So this is how international politics works, by trial and error?

      • Banjo

        You’d certainly be forgiven for thinking it.

  • Banjo

    You can’t expect peace in a region ruled by religion.

    But it’s been a busy time for Trump , he’s had words with Erdogan over Syria , now the Palestinians about peace and to May about the tremendous increase in trade there will be between the US and the UK when the interfearing EU are out of the way.

    • NuffSaid

      Bye bye NHS….

      • Banjo

        That’s a strange reply. you think Trump is going to buy the NHS ?

        • NuffSaid

          The NHS will be the prime target in trade talks, wealthy American firms will be queuing up for the UK’s privatised health service. The uk is a minnow compared to the USA and judging by how the uk rolls over for its master, the only winner in a trade deal will be the USA. The uk is safer and stronger in the eu. It’s does not stand a chance.

          • Banjo

            The NHS isn’t a privatised health service and if it was , why would American firms be queuing up for it …. if we are such minnows.

            No. The USA is a far more suitable trade partner for the U.K than the EU is. It’s an independent nation that wishes to trade with other similar democracies. It’s interested in business, not imperialism.

            • NuffSaid

              B*llocks. You think the eu dictates what the uk does now? You wait until the free trade deal comes in. You truly are delusional. You nationalists do provide much entertainment.

              • Banjo

                Ha ha.
                You think the US will include removing our government and making us another state in their United States in a trade deal do you .. ….. have a day off will you.

                • NuffSaid

                  Yes, just a vandal state of the USA. You nationalists are completely blind. You’ll get what you wish for.

  • Veritas

    Blackmailing the victims will not bring peace. Neither does Trump´s ignorant comment that ”Jerusalem is now of the table”.

  • Evergreen

    What one can expect from this monster!

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Another brainless action by the moron-in-chief who never understands what he is doing, and in this case has no independent mental choice but to follow instructions from the masters in Israel and his chief donor Adelson.

    • Banjo

      The moron in chief ??

      That’s a tricky one , certainly there is a good deal of evidence to support such a description , but there is also some to refute it. When considering the question I’m conscious of the temptation to allow personal opinion to cloud the issue. So I decide to play it safe and remain undecided.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Yes, the moron-in-chief. Do me a great favor and do not make me dig up examples of his imbecility. It will ruin whatever is left of my day.

        • Banjo

          I doubt much digging would be needed , it’s his usual policy to publicly advertise his imbecility. What may be harder is to dig up his qualities , he’s a billionaire and got himself elected leader of the free world …. there must be some.

          You know that feeling when you think you’re sure of something, but there’s this lingering doubt.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Democracies often elect inadequate or bad people for a variety of reasons. Hitler was also democratically elected and so was G. W. Bush.

            • Banjo

              It’s a strange thing isn’t it. Some in the U.K even think electing Corbyn to be a sensible course of action or remaining in the EU although thankfully in those cases , only a minority.

              And I’m not sure Bush has deserved a place in the same example as Hitler.

              • Plasma Dawn

                Oh no, there is no equivalence whatsoever between Bush and Hitler. I just gave two well-known examples of bad leaders, each in his own way. Hitler was evil, set Europe on fire, and ruined his own country in the process, while Bush was inadequate, of mediocre intellect at best, and an imbecile who let a genie out of the bottle that will hound the world for generations to come.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Yes, another brainless action by the moron-in-chief who never understands what he is doing. However, the part of him following instructions from the masters in Israel and his chief donor Adelson is your speculation alone. The so-called president Trump has enough money of his own not to need to be bought off.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        No, it is not my speculation, it is a known fact, denied by the Zionists only.
        As for Trump’s own money, that has nothing to do with the job he is now in. Adelson contributed heavily to Trump’s campaign and wants to get his return on “investment”. He already had 1 payback: the Jerusalem promulgation.

        • Plasma Dawn

          I am not a Zionist by a long stretch of the imagination, I detest Adelson, a disgusting and contemptible person only second-worse than Trump, and that fact is still not well-known to me. I do know, however, that the moron-in-chief will not be told by anyone what to do even at the risk of self-injury.

