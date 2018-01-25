Turkey to US: end support for YPG or risk confrontation

January 25th, 2018 Americas, FRONT PAGE, Middle East, Turkey, World 25 comments

Turkey to US: end support for YPG or risk confrontation

Turkish President Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara

Turkey urged the United States on Thursday to halt its support for Kurdish YPG fighters or risk confronting Turkish forces on the ground in Syria, some of Ankara’s strongest comments yet about a potential clash with its Nato ally.

The comments, from the spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan‘s government, underscore the growing bilateral tensions, six days after Turkey launched its air and ground operation, ‘Olive Branch’, in Syria’s north-western Afrin region.

Turkey’s targeting of the YPG, which it views as a security threat, has opened a new front in Syria’s multi-sided civil war.

Any push by Turkish forces towards Manbij, part of a Kurdish-held territory some 100km east of Afrin, could threaten US plans to stabilise north-east Syria and bring them into direct confrontation with US troops deployed there.

“Those who support the terrorist organisation will become a target in this battle,” Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said.

“The United States needs to review its soldiers and elements giving support to terrorists on the ground in such a way as to avoid a confrontation with Turkey,” Bozdag, who also acts as the government’s spokesman, told broadcaster A Haber.

The United States has around 2,000 troops in Syria, officially as part of an international, US-led coalition against Islamic State. Washington has angered Ankara by providing arms, training and air support to Syrian Kurdish forces that Turkey views as terrorists.

US forces were deployed in and around Manbij last March to deter Turkish and US-backed rebels from attacking each other and have also carried out training missions in the area.

US President Donald Trump urged Erdogan on Wednesday to curtail the military operation in Syria, the White House said.

However Turkey has disputed that characterisation of the conversation.

“President Trump did not share any ‘concerns about escalating violence’ with regard to the ongoing military operation in Afrin,” a Turkish official said.

“The two leaders’ discussion of Operation Olive Branch was limited to an exchange of views,” the official said.

A fighter from the self-defence forces of the Kurdish-led north holds his weapon during a rally in Hasaka

Six days into the campaign, Turkish soldiers and their Free Syrian Army rebel fighter allies have been battling to gain footholds on the western, northern and eastern flanks of Afrin.

They appear to have made only limited gains, hampered by rain and clouds, which have limited the air support.

Turkish warplanes struck the northern borders of Afrin, in tandem with heavy artillery shelling, and one civilian was killed, according to the the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group.

Dozens of combatants and more than two dozen civilians have been killed so far since Turkey launched the offensive, the Observatory has said.

The Turkish military said in a statement it had killed 303 militants in northern Syria since the operation started.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a YPG-dominated umbrella group backed by the United States in the fight against Islamic State, has previously said that Turkey was exaggerating the number of the dead.

US TIES, GERMAN TANKS

Relations between Ankara and Washington have neared breaking point in recent months over the US support for the YPG and other issues.

Ankara considers the YPG to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish south-east. Washington sees the YPG as an effective partner in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

The US-led coalition helped the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is spearheaded by the YPG, to drive Islamic State from Manbij in 2016.

Turkey said the United States had proposed a 30 kilometre “safe zone” along the border with Syria.

“(But) in order for us to discuss the security zone or any other issue with the US, we have to reestablish trust,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

The Afrin operation has also triggered some concern in Germany, another Nato ally, where the caretaker government said on Thursday it would put on hold any decision on upgrading Turkey’s German-made tanks.

Turkey’s use of the Leopard 2 tanks in Afrin has fuelled a debate about Berlin’s approval of arms exports.

A senior Kurdish official said on Thursday Syria’s main Kurdish groups would not attend a Syrian peace congress in Russia next week and that there could be no discussion of ending the war while the Turkish offensive continues

Print Friendly
  • The Bowler

    The super patriots who can only bark like rabid dogs will want a confrontation between Turkey and the US. They want the US to do what they cannot even dream of doing. But even the US wouldn’t get away without a bloody nose. They’ve learn that in Vietnam and Afghanistan.
    So, Super-pats, keep having wet dreams.

    • Gold51

      You should keep your fingers cross your moron of a leader doesn’t push his luck to far.

  • Gold51

    I do believe Dictator Erdogan is revelling his true colours to Nato members and America.
    He’s change allegence and sided up with Putin. By threatning the US, he hopes they will get out of the way.
    Resurrection of the Ottoman empire is important for Erdogan and he’s on the march.
    Time to expelle Turkey from Nato and stop arm sales.
    Despot Erdogan is now a liability and threat to Nato.

    • HighTide

      He is truly “revelling”. LOL!

      • Gold51

        Moron with his gang of Erdogans.

        • HighTide

          Your spelling is as proficient as your thinking. More laughs.

          • Gold51

            Small things please morons

    • Zakos

      You do talk a load of crap!

      • Gold51

        Go and annoy somebody else… useles person.

        • Zakos

          Truth hurts, village idiot!!

          • Gold51

            Go play with yourself moron.

  • antonis/ac

    “Despite its deceptive domestic festive mood Operation Olive Branch looks more like a pyrrhic victory with no practical chance of becoming a long-term strategic triumph.” (Burak Bekdil, 25/1/18, “Turkey: Targeting Kurds in Syria, Making Turkey Feel Imperial Again.)

  • Kyrenia

    Does this venture by Turkey once again raise the spectre of attacks on the mainland by militants as was the case just recently? If so then the damage to the economy might become a sticking point for Erdogan. If he can no longer promise prosperity then his followers will soon tire of him.

  • Evergreen

    A very bold statement.

  • Dannes

    Oh let’s hope Erdogan is fool enough (and he is for sure, he just didn’t got the chance to prove it enough yet) and attacks US solders. With Trump it would be interesting to follow the results….maybe finally he decides enough is enough with this petty bad educated dictator and he also solves the Cyprus problem implicitly. If US gets into confrontation with Turkey (Inshallah) it would be very difficult for Turkey to hold on to the occupation of the north….:)

    • European Citizen

      Erdogan is by no means a fool. He is a cunning, secretive and potentially very dangerous opponent in the region. US will not risk escalating this further, if they do – they are the fools. It has become apparent that US’ only objective is to destabilize the region and make us fight each other. I am glad Erdogan recognizes this and tells the US exactly how it is.

      • ROC

        US might not risk escalation of a confrontation but they never forget, If this fool thinks he got one over the US he is surely mistaken, this is the beginning of his downfall, and if this idiot might win a battle with the YPG but never the war.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Yeah, the potential of one US soldier killed by Turkish fire. Just what we need in the region. Erdogan’s concerns are his and his country’s, but he cannot be dumb enough to think this would just fly with Trump. You bark, you better get the teeth out too.

    • European Citizen

      US has no reason to have ground troops in Syria. This is against International Law and must be stopped. I hope people’s blindness to US violence has been cured!

      • NuffSaid

        Why does turkey have ground troops in Syria?

        • European Citizen

          To prevent Turkey from being the same victim as Syria. Why do you think there was an uprising in Turkey? The same old US tricks. Same in Iran?

        • Gold51

          To keep the terrotory they captured. I hope you dont really believe Erdogans troops are in Syria just to kill Kurds.!!
          They will clear everybody from the region, Syrians Kurds Americans anybody, then they will hoist thier flags up and keep the land….just like in Cyprus.
          A small window of oppertunity to expand Turkeys boarder.. AGAIN.!

        • HighTide

          In contrast to the US, it’s her neighboring state, harboring Kurdish terrorists.

          • NuffSaid

            Kurdish freedom fighters to the rest of us.

        • ROC

          HT idiotic claims are BS, he should classify ” Turks as the Terrorists” this is just another BS propaganda by a nationalist idiot sitting in London

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close