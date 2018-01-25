The unseen can be the most beautiful

We all love architecture, whether we know it or not. Some of us love the feel of it, others are mesmerised by its beauty – and still others love the practical uses architects find for their designs. And that is only what we see on the surface. What about what we don’t see? What about what goes unnoticed?

Those parts of architecture which are somewhat out of our view are the subject of the upcoming exhibition by architect Charis Solomou, under the name ‘Unseen Views’. The exhibition, which will open tomorrow at 7.30pm, will be presented by the Zampelas Art Museum, with the cooperation of the Cyprus Architects Association.

Solomou, from Nicosia, completed his studies at the School of Architecture of the University of Patra in 2006, where his interest and passion for architectural photography began to flourish. After graduation and his return to Nicosia, he established his own architectural studio in the capital in 2012. While working on his architectural projects, he also participated in national and international competitions where he achieved a considerable degree of success, winning numerous prizes and distinctions.

A creative mind never rests, it seems, as Solomou also teaches at the School of Architecture of Frederick University with an interest in research and teaching of computational design and fabrication, parametric design, and advanced representation techniques focused on architectural design process.

His studies in architecture, practice in Nicosia and extensive travels abroad combine in Solomou’s architectural photography, striving to find alternative ways in which a city can be described. His photographs allow concealed characteristics and particularities of the urban experience to become apparent through the photographic lens. His photographic portfolio focuses on well-known landmark buildings, as well as thematic compositions of anonymous architecture.

Light and shadows, texture, the geometrical characteristics of space and the morphological elements of buildings are the features that exist as an expression of the buildings’ unique identity and presence in the urban city environment.

According to the exhibition’s press release, the ultimate aim of Unseen Views is to “inspire and activate the reader-viewer toward a detachment from his everyday bland image of his city, and force him to tour, to discover and re-experience the city in a different light.”

Architectural photography exhibition by Charis Solomou. Opens January 26 at 7.30pm until February 28. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. Monday to Friday: 8am-2pm. Tel: 22-456099 or 22-456093