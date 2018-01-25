Our View: Macedonia row is nothing to do with our elections

WE were reminded once again of the intellectual and political superficiality, not to say emptiness, of the election campaign on Wednesday when President Anastasiades’ opponents took issue over a view he expressed about the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Commenting about the recent efforts to resolve the issue of the name, Anastasiades said in a radio interview that the name did not matter as long as certain offending articles in the FYROM’s constitution, which caused offence, were removed.

Greece had objected to the use of plain Macedonia because it claimed the fledgling Balkan country, which gained independence in 1991, had territorial claims on the province of Greece with the same name. FYROM was the compromise, but it now seems the government of Greece has reached some agreement over the name with its neighbour, despite the opposition of a section of the population. Anastasiades was simply expressing his point of view when asked on a matter which is of no consequence to Cyprus.

His election rivals saw this as an opportunity to expose the president’s deficient patriotism, Nicolas Papadopoulos and Giorgos Lillikas immediately issuing statements declaring his view as “unacceptable” and “dangerous”. These adjectives are often used to describe points of view that a politician disapproves of – another one is “provocative” but that is usually reserved for views expressed by the Turkish side – and shows a lack of tolerance that has no place in a liberal democracy.

It would be interesting to hear Lillikas or Papadopoulos explain in what way this “unacceptable” view was “dangerous”. How will it “damage our national issues”, as the former had claimed? Will the president’s opinion influence the outcome of the negotiations between FYROM and Greece? Will the international community recognise the name Macedonia because Anastasiades says he does not object to it? Will his point of view weaken Greece’s case or swing Greek opinion on the matter?

What is dangerous is preventing public debate by embracing a dogmatic position and dismissing any other view as “unacceptable”, which is something our politicians seem to do all the time. This is easier than using arguments and having a debate which will likely make them look foolish. Moralising, so very common in our politics, is much easier than actual debate because once a view is dismissed as “unacceptable”, there is no comeback – argument won and closed.

We wonder just how many votes Lillikas and Papadopoulos won from Anastasiades for having “acceptable” views on ‘Macedonia’, an issue that has absolutely nothing to do with Sunday’s elections?