January 25th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 5 comments

Our View: Macedonia row is nothing to do with our elections

Protesters wave Greek national flags and shout slogans during a rally against the use of the term "Macedonia" on Sunday

WE were reminded once again of the intellectual and political superficiality, not to say emptiness, of the election campaign on Wednesday when President Anastasiades’ opponents took issue over a view he expressed about the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Commenting about the recent efforts to resolve the issue of the name, Anastasiades said in a radio interview that the name did not matter as long as certain offending articles in the FYROM’s constitution, which caused offence, were removed.

Greece had objected to the use of plain Macedonia because it claimed the fledgling Balkan country, which gained independence in 1991, had territorial claims on the province of Greece with the same name. FYROM was the compromise, but it now seems the government of Greece has reached some agreement over the name with its neighbour, despite the opposition of a section of the population. Anastasiades was simply expressing his point of view when asked on a matter which is of no consequence to Cyprus.

His election rivals saw this as an opportunity to expose the president’s deficient patriotism, Nicolas Papadopoulos and Giorgos Lillikas immediately issuing statements declaring his view as “unacceptable” and “dangerous”. These adjectives are often used to describe points of view that a politician disapproves of – another one is “provocative” but that is usually reserved for views expressed by the Turkish side – and shows a lack of tolerance that has no place in a liberal democracy.

It would be interesting to hear Lillikas or Papadopoulos explain in what way this “unacceptable” view was “dangerous”. How will it “damage our national issues”, as the former had claimed? Will the president’s opinion influence the outcome of the negotiations between FYROM and Greece? Will the international community recognise the name Macedonia because Anastasiades says he does not object to it? Will his point of view weaken Greece’s case or swing Greek opinion on the matter?

What is dangerous is preventing public debate by embracing a dogmatic position and dismissing any other view as “unacceptable”, which is something our politicians seem to do all the time. This is easier than using arguments and having a debate which will likely make them look foolish. Moralising, so very common in our politics, is much easier than actual debate because once a view is dismissed as “unacceptable”, there is no comeback – argument won and closed.

We wonder just how many votes Lillikas and Papadopoulos won from Anastasiades for having “acceptable” views on ‘Macedonia’, an issue that has absolutely nothing to do with Sunday’s elections?

 

 

 

 

 

  • DrJ

    His response was careless, disrespectful of the majority of Greeks especially those from Northern Greece and showed his lack of judgement, perhaps because of old age and drinking.
    He could just say:
    “The Government of Greece is involved in delicate negotiations and we as the Republic of Cyprus will support any decision agreed by the leadership of Greece”.

  • John Mavro

    What these ”politician” dwarfs have to say about Macedonia/Skopje is of course irrelevant and total garbage. It is really laughable to hear their nonsensical pronouncements that it was “dangerous” and how will it “damage our national issues”. In addition to the rest of the juvenile cr*p these historically illiterate peasants posing as ”presidential candidates” and ”leaders” they put out for consumption by the fawning sheep that is the ”electorate” of this backward backwater.

    What is most revealing however, once again as if we need it, is the anachronistic and stupid mindset that still prevails among these charlatans.

    That these immature and unintelligent idiots that make up the ”leadership” of this failing state, are world statesmen; that the banana republic somehow has the moral authority to play a hegemony role in the region and influence events way beyond their borders, which as we know end at Ledra Palace; that the individuals involved are so clever that they know EVERYTHING and can part their words of (non) ”wisdom” to the rest of us since they know best, as they have been led to believe by the stupid sheep that make up the ”electorate”; and that somehow, these irrelevant and immature shenanigans will somehow be heeded by the serious players in civilized countries.

    Anastasiades is once again, and this seems to be his mission in life, showing off on how important he is. That he he can attend EU Council meetings, rub shoulders with Merkel, Macron etc and thus, by association, this makes him eminently qualified to come out with this type of nonsense, trying to impress us that he is a ”statesman” (yes, it is hilarious) of world importance. When in reality, he is a 3rd rate mukhtar of a 2nd rate town by EU standards that no one takes seriously. And as for the rest, we will not try understand why this whole saga is ”dangerous” or how it will affect our ”national issues” as it will be a complete waste of our time since there is no rationale not only with this, ut with just about everything these imbeciles say and do.

    The only relevant issue arising from this latest comical saga is why does Anastasiades dispense advice to others on the benefits of resolving their national issues (and here we can agree with him that settlement of the Macedonia/Skopje problem will be hugely beneficial to both Greece and Macedonia) when hi himself, when he had a similar opportunity recently at Crans Montana to push for a win-win settlement to our national issue, he deliberately scuppered these negotiations destroying any hope for a solution, all so he could focus on being re-elected?

    Given his conduct at Crans Montana, what moral or ethical right does this liar have to dispense his ”wisdom” to Tsipras and the Macedonian leadership? On what they should do with this dispute?

    When he himself has done his utmost to continue perpetuating the infamous Cyprob, the settlement of which would bring about huge benefits for the ENTIRE island, all so because this suits his, and the rest of the miseries that pass as ”leadership” of this forsaken island, personal agendas and the continuation of the mafia state they have created?

    Some charitable advice to this unintelligent buffoon: focus on your own domestic issues and problems, of which there is an epidemic, and do not waste your time telling the international community what to do, since no one takes you seriously.

    • Evergreen

      Well said John.

  • Evergreen

    I am in consensus with the editorial.

  • Veritas

    This should be a non-issue for any mature and responsible politician in RoC, but…….

