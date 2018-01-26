Autistic son can stay at home

January 26th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 4 comments

Autistic son can stay at home

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou

A mother who threatened to hand over her adult autistic son to the care of the state because of economic problems has been reassured by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou that she will be supported enough to be able to keep him at home.

Authorities made the announcement on Friday after Emilianidou met the woman. The minister had also spoken to her by phone late on Thursday.

The mother said she received the necessary reassurances during the meeting, ensuring that her 29-year-old son will be able to continue living in his current safe environment.

“It is not about an amount of money,” she said. “It is about seeing that his needs are covered and that is more than I expected. Of course I will wait and see, but I gave her some more information about my son and I believe she is very sensitive regarding the matter.”

The mother was accompanied to the meeting by her daughter and supported by members of the autism association.

The single parent, who also supports a daughter at college, acted after social welfare decided to slash the rent allowance for her son’s home by two thirds, leaving her struggling to cover expenses.

She had repeatedly pleaded with the president, the labour minister and the ministry’s permanent secretary before she decided to go public with her plight.

  • EGB

    If the state could afford to pay for a 3 bedroom flat and 24 hour care for everybody who had serious health issues (in this case maybe for another 50 or 60 years), or even was just elderly and entering the final few years of their life I wouldn’t have a problem with this. I can’t imagine this to be be true. As much as this is a triumph for one person it must really grate the nerves of 1000s of other families. Is this kind of support offered to all?

    I sound like some kind of fascist but I’m not. Any social welfare the state can, or is willing to offer has to be spread (as thickly as possible) amongst all the needy.

  • Guest

    I could do with new tv:-)

  • Guest

    Well, to all those who knew better yesterday, somebody saw the mothers point. Obviously there is no other way to make things right.

  • DrJ

    Before Presidential Elections in Cyprus you can get whatever you ask in no time.

