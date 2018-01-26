Autistic son can stay at home

A mother who threatened to hand over her adult autistic son to the care of the state because of economic problems has been reassured by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou that she will be supported enough to be able to keep him at home.

Authorities made the announcement on Friday after Emilianidou met the woman. The minister had also spoken to her by phone late on Thursday.

The mother said she received the necessary reassurances during the meeting, ensuring that her 29-year-old son will be able to continue living in his current safe environment.

“It is not about an amount of money,” she said. “It is about seeing that his needs are covered and that is more than I expected. Of course I will wait and see, but I gave her some more information about my son and I believe she is very sensitive regarding the matter.”

The mother was accompanied to the meeting by her daughter and supported by members of the autism association.

The single parent, who also supports a daughter at college, acted after social welfare decided to slash the rent allowance for her son’s home by two thirds, leaving her struggling to cover expenses.

She had repeatedly pleaded with the president, the labour minister and the ministry’s permanent secretary before she decided to go public with her plight.