Co-op head asks for bank to be left out of campaign

January 26th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 4 comments

Co-op head asks for bank to be left out of campaign

CCB chairman Nikolas Hadjiyiannis

The head of the Central Co-operative Bank urged politicians not to involve the lender in their campaign, as rumours have created ‘certain operational problems’.

“What we are saying, and we have made an appeal, is to be left out of this election campaign,” Nicolas Hadjiyiannis said, speaking on the sidelines of a farming congress in Larnaca.

Co-ops ‘were, are, and will remain useful to the Cypriot state and Cypriot citizens, this is their role … we will come out of this latest unwanted disturbance stronger’, he added.

Hadjiyiannis said the sector had been dragged into the election campaign a while back, directly or indirectly, and that the ‘whispers have caused distress and created certain operational problems’.

He said the turbulence caused by the rumours had been used by competitors to gain operational advantages.

On the issue of privatization, Hadjiyiannis said this was a commitment made by the state and that the bank’s plan is to go ahead by bolstering its capital so that it can present a more credible and acceptable strategy to manage bad loans.

“Please leave the co-operative sector undistracted to continue this course; it is huge, it is systemic, and beyond its size, it has a special importance for Cypriot society,” he said.

Print Friendly

  • The Co-op Bank has been a crooked institution from the start, giving unsecured “loans” to Cypriot politicians that it knew would never pay back. Then Anastasiades arranged with the Troika to use €2 billion of taxpayer money to cover up the scale of the theft. Anastasiades even passed a law that interest earned by customers of other banks would be taxed to pay off the Co-op Bank’s debts. The Co-op Bank should have been closed down together with Laiki Bank.

    • Neroli

      All the banks here should have been closed down they are all crooked all lent to family and friends, including BoC and its developer president

  • JS Gost

    Any given day, regardless of elections, all of the banks are screwed due
    to years of lending to friends, family and political allies with
    absolutely no concern about the collateral offered or the ability to
    repay. Finally, this comes home to roost, with the banks about to
    collapse the it becomes an election issue. Being president of a foreign
    owned bankrupt isle will be even more insignificant that it is now, with
    the presidency and leadership having no control of the Republic and
    most of the electorate too dumb to even realise what has happened. Lets
    raise the blue and white flag, sing a few hearty verses of ‘hymn to
    liberty’ and stick our heads further up where the sun don’t shine.

  • Bruce

    This is more nonsense from the incompetent Co-op head Hadjiyiannis. Customers of the Co-op, especially depositors,who are voters have a right to know about the finances of this bank and whether management is performing well.Of course if politicians in their election campaigning just bad-name the Co-op without any sound analysis and offer of realistic solutions this can only be damaging to the institution,
    It is up to the Anastassiades Government, particularly Minister Georgiades who has stacked management of financial institutions (Co-op, Hellenic Bank and the Fiscal Council) with loyal and not-so-competent friends,and politicians of the ruling party, to demonstrate to voters that the CO-OP and other financial institutions are being well-managed. They should also convince voters that key problems such as their very large NPLs are being adequately and fairly addressed in a way that will contribute to the viability of financial institutions and importantly help the overall economy as well.Then the voter can decide whether the Co-op is in good hands and whether the handling of such an issue should sway he or her to vote for or against Anastassiades.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close